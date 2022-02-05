Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Meta owned Instagram has been focussing heavily on its TikTok competitor Reels. After launching the feature back in 2020, the social media platform has rolled out several updates to Reels adding new features and improvements. Meta could soon roll out a new update bringing an option for creators to make 90 second Reels. Also Read - Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries

Currently, Instagram allows its users to record and publish Reels in three interval bursts: 15 seconds, 30 seconds, and 60 seconds. The social media platform added the 60-second offering last year in July. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is currently testing a 90-second option for Reels. There’s a button among the Reels editing tools, which allows you to choose between the different time durations, the new option for 90 seconds was spotted there. Also Read - Meta introduces 3D avatars to Instagram Stories, new updates for Messenger, Facebook

#Instagram is working on the possibility of creating #Reels lasting 90 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0KgJzQ90O — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 1, 2022

It will not come as a surprise if Instagram increases the Reels length limit. It has been long asked for by the creators, and its rival TikTok already allows users to shoot and post videos for up to 3 minutes. TikTok increases the time limit from 60 seconds to three minutes last year.

As of now, Instagram has not announced anything about the increased limit for the Reels. The feature is currently in development and there is no word on when the social media platform will roll it out.

Instagram launched Reels back in 2020, and since then it has gained a lot of traction, especially in countries like India, where TikTok is banned. The ban allowed Reels to emerge as the perfect alternative for TikTok in the country.

Apart from this, Instagram recently added support for ‘Avatars’, which are an alternative to Snap Inc’s Bitmoji. The new Avatars feature allows users to share their 3D Avataras in Stories and DMs. The feature is currently live only in the US, Canada and Mexico.