comscore Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
News

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Apps

It will not come as a surprise if Instagram increases the Reels length limit. It has been long asked for by the creators, and its rival TikTok already allows users to shoot and post videos for up to 3 minutes.

Instagram-Reels-1

(Image: Instagram)

Meta owned Instagram has been focussing heavily on its TikTok competitor Reels. After launching the feature back in 2020, the social media platform has rolled out several updates to Reels adding new features and improvements. Meta could soon roll out a new update bringing an option for creators to make 90 second Reels. Also Read - Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries

Currently, Instagram allows its users to record and publish Reels in three interval bursts: 15 seconds, 30 seconds, and 60 seconds. The social media platform added the 60-second offering last year in July. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is currently testing a 90-second option for Reels. There’s a button among the Reels editing tools, which allows you to choose between the different time durations, the new option for 90 seconds was spotted there. Also Read - Meta introduces 3D avatars to Instagram Stories, new updates for Messenger, Facebook

It will not come as a surprise if Instagram increases the Reels length limit. It has been long asked for by the creators, and its rival TikTok already allows users to shoot and post videos for up to 3 minutes. TikTok increases the time limit from 60 seconds to three minutes last year.

As of now, Instagram has not announced anything about the increased limit for the Reels. The feature is currently in development and there is no word on when the social media platform will roll it out.

Instagram launched Reels back in 2020, and since then it has gained a lot of traction, especially in countries like India, where TikTok is banned. The ban allowed Reels to emerge as the perfect alternative for TikTok in the country.

Apart from this, Instagram recently added support for ‘Avatars’, which are an alternative to Snap Inc’s Bitmoji. The new Avatars feature allows users to share their 3D Avataras in Stories and DMs. The feature is currently live only in the US, Canada and Mexico.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 5, 2022 7:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
Apps
Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

Apps

Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

News

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Gaming

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

News

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Apps

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries

Apps

Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries
Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

News

Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years
Meta introduces 3D avatars for Instagram Stories, updates for Facebook, Messenger

Apps

Meta introduces 3D avatars for Instagram Stories, updates for Facebook, Messenger
Instagram subscription plans spotted in India: All you need to know

Apps

Instagram subscription plans spotted in India: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में नए इवेंट्स समेत आ रहा Ludo मोड, मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम और Beatz टोकन

Garena Free Fire के नए इवेंट में आया Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री

Twitter ने डाउनवोट बटन की टेस्टिंग का बढ़ाया दायरा, मिलेगा Reddit जैसा एक्सपीरियंस

Instagram की लत छुड़ाने वाला फीचर भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल

iQOO 9 Series स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में लॉन्चिंग जल्द, Amazon से होगी सेल

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
Apps
Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

Apps

Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse
Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5

News

Your data is not safe! CID claims your data is being sold at Rs 5
Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Gaming

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery
Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

News

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers