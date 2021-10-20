Instagram will now let users post photos and videos right from the desktop browser. The Facebook-owned company began testing the ability months back on a select set of users. Now as per a new report, Instagram is rolling out desktop posting support this week. Also Read - Facebook is changing its company name, but to what?

Instagram: What is desktop posting, how does it work?

According to TechCrunch, Instagram is planning to release not just desktop posting but a bunch of other features this week. As per the report, the 'long-requested' desktop posting feature will be released to the global audience on Thursday, October 21. People will be able to share a photo or a video in under one minute on Instagram from the desktop web browser. The feature is rolling out slowly, hence, some of the users might not be able to see the change right away. In case you are able to see the change, here's how to take advantage.

How to post to Instagram via PC

– First up, tap the new + icon in the top right corner next to the Messenger icon

– Follow the prompts to upload your photo or video simply to say drag and drop or ‘Select From Computer’

– Choose your size or format, and then select the filter or edit option even if you want to make a change

– Add your caption and location

-Once everything is done, then choose Share.

In addition, Instagram is dropping a few other features starting with ‘Collabs’ that are coming this week. The social platform describing it as a ‘test’ is said to allow “people to co-author both Feed posts and Reels.” TechCrunch explains that to use the feature “users can invite another account to be collaborator from the tagging screen on Instagram.”

The company will begin testing a way to create fundraisers for nonprofits too. One can start a fundraiser directly from the plus button. You will be able to select a nonprofit organization and add the fundraiser to your Feed post. Reels are getting few add-ons that will enhance user experience with music. “On Thursday, Instagram will introduce two new effects called Superbeat and Dynamic Lyrics, which will help creators who edit and perform using music on Reels. Superbeat will intelligently apply special effects to music to the beat of the user’s song while Dynamic Lyrics will display 3D lyrics that will flow with the song’s groove,” says Instagram (quoted via TechCrunch).

As mentioned, these features will be rolling out to the public starting tomorrow. To recall, Instagram recently dropped its IGTV brand for long-format videos although one can still put up videos of up to 60 minutes.