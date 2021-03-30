Instagram is down again. The popular photo-sharing app is facing issues as users are not able to access the app. As per DownDetector, the app outage started taking shape at around 7 pm and started affecting users globally. Here’s what happened. Also Read - Instagram Stories to get 'Save Draft' option soon

Due to the outage, the app is crashing and people are unable to log into the app or access their Instagram feed. Some users are also facing issues with the Facebook-owned platform's web version.

It is suggested that the outage has affected Instagrammers around the globe in countries such as India, Nepal, and more. However, the reason for this remains unknown.

This has led people into taking to Twitter to talk about the matter. The hashtag “#InstagramDown” is also trending on the micro-blogging platform right now. Here’s a look at some of the memes that are making rounds on Twitter:

Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #instagramdown#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Bt0Ue2lD0K — Adarsh Tiwari (@Adxxrsh) March 30, 2021

Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it’s my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D0XcT181J2 — Iqra Amir (@IqraAmi40579584) March 30, 2021

Me after restarting my phone bc Instagram keeps crashing #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/mwNjtuv5uE — Anna Marshall (@Anna_Marshalll) March 30, 2021

Me checking twitter to see whether Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/iJhk1lNS8q — Anna Marshall (@Anna_Marshalll) March 30, 2021

Me who knew about #instagramdown on twitter before opening instagram:- pic.twitter.com/ZcSLNpv0jt — Inayat_bey (@inayomeister) March 30, 2021

Me who came directly to Twitter instead of restarting the phone #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/jbYBLwnNoQ — Hhet Shah (@HhetShah) March 30, 2021

How many times Instagram was down in this month? Me: pic.twitter.com/X9YXjlgmHR — Pratiek/mumbaikar (@Pratiekmukund) March 30, 2021

Not the first time!

To recall, Instagram faced an outage recently (along with WhatsApp), which totals up to two outages in a single month. This feels slightly worrisome as it has simply hindered the user experience.

Instagram is yet to comment on this and there is no word on when the issue will be resolved.