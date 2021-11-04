comscore Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back
News

Apps

Instagram Down: The outage tracking website DownDetector shows that Instagram was down around 1am IST last night. As per the website, users mainly complained about app not working and server level problem.

Image: Pexels

If you were unable to use Instagram last night, you were not the only one. Facebook (now, Meta) owned photo sharing platform Instagram suffered a global outage last night. The issues was with both app and the web. Also Read - How to use the new 'Add yours' sticker on Instagram

Angry users headed over to microblogging site Twitter to complain about the same. Soon after the platform went down, hashtags like #InstagramDown started to trend on Twitter. Additionally, outage tracking website DownDetector also shows the platform to be down around 1am IST. As per the website, users mainly complained about app not working and server level problem. Also Read - Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Also Read - Instagram launched Diwali themed multi-author story: How to use

Select users also said that there were unable to see images and videos and the newsfeed also failed to load.

What happened though?

Instagram was quick at acknowledging the problem and issued a statement stating, “We’re aware some of you are having trouble accessing our messaging apps at the moment. We’re working to fix things as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown.”

The photo sharing app is now working perfectly fine and Instagram informed users about it. In a statement shared on Twitter, Instagram said, “And we’re back! The issue’s been fixed, so if you were having trouble with DMs earlier you should be all good now. Thanks for bearing with us!”

This is not the first time that something like this has happened with Instagram or any Facebook (now Meta) platforms.

Last month, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger were down for nearly six hours. So, such an instance has become extremely common for the social media giant.

Instagram down memes

Take a look at what users had to say about Instagram going down once again.

  Published Date: November 4, 2021 8:12 AM IST

Best Sellers