Instagram expands its NFTs test to 100+ countries; Mark Zuckerberg reveals his own NFT

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has highlighted it again by announcing that his own custom-made 1992 Little League baseball card NFT will go up on sale on Instagram soon.

Instagram had earlier announced that it is currently testing NFTs on its platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has highlighted it again by announcing that his own custom-made 1992 Little League baseball card NFT will go up on sale on Instagram soon. Also Read - Smartphone users in India are spending up to five hours daily on apps: Report

Instagram has further expanded the NFT test to more people in 100+ countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

Instagram expands its NFT testing to more countries

The new update by the photo-sharing platform allows users to connect a digital wallet. Once connected, people will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallets they would like to share on Instagram. Also Read - How to use Instagram’s dual camera feature on Android, iOS: A step-by-step guide

They can even share digital collectibles. As per the company, “Once you post a digital collectible, it will receive special visual treatment and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile.” Additionally, the creator and collector can be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post (subject to their privacy settings).

 

For showcasing NFT, the platform currently supports blockchains like Ethereum and Polygon, and will extend its support for Flow and Solana soon. Instagram supports select third-party digital wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, and will start supporting Coinbase, Dapper and Phantom soon.

Users will have the ability to share NFTs in their main Instagram Feed, Stories, or in messages.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 11:03 AM IST

