Instagram had earlier announced that it is currently testing NFTs on its platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has highlighted it again by announcing that his own custom-made 1992 Little League baseball card NFT will go up on sale on Instagram soon.

Instagram has further expanded the NFT test to more people in 100+ countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Instagram expands its NFT testing to more countries

The new update by the photo-sharing platform allows users to connect a digital wallet. Once connected, people will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallets they would like to share on Instagram.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉 This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG. See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

They can even share digital collectibles. As per the company, “Once you post a digital collectible, it will receive special visual treatment and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile.” Additionally, the creator and collector can be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post (subject to their privacy settings).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

For showcasing NFT, the platform currently supports blockchains like Ethereum and Polygon, and will extend its support for Flow and Solana soon. Instagram supports select third-party digital wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, and will start supporting Coinbase, Dapper and Phantom soon.

FYI — This feature is coming to 100 additional countries 🌏 so more collectors, creators and businesses can share NFTs from around the world 🤩 — Instagram (@instagram) August 4, 2022

Users will have the ability to share NFTs in their main Instagram Feed, Stories, or in messages.