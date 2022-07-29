comscore Instagram finally decides to roll back some changes after users complain
Instagram has put a stop to its testing of features like full-screen video posts (something very similar to Tiktok) and even reduce the recommended posts based on algorithms

Instagram is rolling back some of the features after receiving flak for looking too much like the Chinese app TikTok. This comes days after some of the most prominent celebrities and influencers like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian decided to talk about the recent changes made by the image-sharing social media platform. Also Read - Instagram, Facebook will show more posts from accounts you don't follow

Instagram has put a stop to its testing of features like full-screen video posts in feeds (something very similar to Tiktok) and even reduce the recommended posts based on algorithms. The app already offers a section called Instagram Reels for such posts. Apart from similarities with other apps, many users were complaining that they were seeing more and more posts from strangers they don’t follow on the application. Also Read - Instagram, as we know it, is dead: Here's why you should be concerned

Why Meta and Instagram Decide to Step Back

Meta said in a statement, “We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right,” Also Read - Instagram to show even more posts from accounts you don’t follow: Zuckerberg

While the company has not outrightly refused to stop using these features, for now, it seems the app users have a win on their hands. The report of Meta backing out of these features was first reported by Platformer.

This new move comes a few days after Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram released a video to the growing chorus of users against the new features. He explained why Instagram was pushing for features like full-screen videos and even provided justification for the recommended posts.

Many users on the platform have been vocal about the changes, requesting the app developers to “Make Instagram Instagram Again.” While this concerted has led to a roll back of some of the features, there’s no telling when Meta might decide to re-introduce them.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has publicly lauded Tiktok’s growth in the last few years and the new features, may seem to be building up to take on competition from the Chinese app, which is extremely popular amongst youngsters. In India, the app was banned due to security concerns. Instagram has managed to bring a lot of former TikTok users in India to its platform.

  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 9:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 29, 2022 9:47 AM IST

