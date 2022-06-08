comscore Instagram now lets you pin three posts or reels to your profile
News

Instagram gets a major update, grid pinning, 90-seconds reels, more on the menu

Apps

Instagram has rolled out a major update to its platform that brings 90-second long reels and pin posts and reels to a profile.

Instagram Pin

Image: Instagram

Instagram has rolled out a major update to its platform. This update brings several new features including the ability to pin posts and reels to users’ profile. Notably, the Meta-owned image and video sharing app first started testing the ability to pin posts back in April this year. And now, nearly a-month-and-a-half later, Instagram has rolled out the feature to all its users globally. Also Read - How to hide suggested posts on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Instagram, in a post on Twitter said that now users can pin up to three posts or reels on their profiles. These pinned posts or reels will sit at the forefront of users’ Instagram grid as if they recently posted them. “You can now choose up to three posts or Reels to pin to the top of your profile,” the company wrote in the post. Also Read - Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?

Pinning a post or reel is really simple. All users need to do is select one of your posts or reels, tap the three dots at the top-right corner of the post and then tap the Pin To Your Profile option. Once you have made the changes and return to your profile grid, you will see your posts at the top-left corner of your grid with a white pin icon.

Longer Reels

In addition to introducing pinned reels and posts, Instagram has also introduced longer reels on its platform. When Instagram introduced reels on its platform back in August 2020, the duration of reels was restricted to 15-seconds. Over time, the company extended the duration of the feature first to 30 seconds and then to 60 seconds. Now, almost two years later, the company has extended the duration of reels to 90 seconds. “So, we extended them to 60 seconds last year, now you can upload reels as long as 90 seconds and tell longer and more full stories,” Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said in a post.

Import audio in Reels

Another feature coming to Instagram is the ability to import audio in reels. This feature enables users to record an audio file in their gallery and then use the same in their reel.

Interactive Stickers in Reels

Instagram is also bringing Stories to Reels. Mosseri, in a short video posted on his official Twitter account, said that now Instagram users will be able to use various interactive stickers such as quiz stickers, poll stickers and emoji slides to their reels.

It is worth noting that these features come shortly after Meta released major editing tool to reels on Instagram including templates that lets users create their own reel using the same structure as a reel that they have watched.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 9:31 AM IST

