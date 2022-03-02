Instagram has announced that it is bringing auto-generated captions to videos on its platform. Up until now, content creators on Instagram had to manually add captions to their IG TV videos. But now, they will be able to add captions to their videos by the tap of a button. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said this new feature will ‘empower those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.’ It will also be useful for users who prefer watching videos with the sound off. Also Read - Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

Instagram said that this feature will be available in 17 languages and that the company will make it available in more languages in the coming days. And in a statement to TechCrunch, the audio and video sharing platform said that the 17 languages that the auto-generated captions feature will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian, German, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Tagalog, Urdu, Malay, Hindi, Indonesian and Japanese. Also Read - Instagram pulls the plug on its standalone IGTV app

We’re excited to share auto-generated captions for IG Feed videos. Also Read - No, you are not getting an Instagram app for iPad anytime soon Adding captions makes Instagram more accessible for those in the deaf/hard-of-hearing communities🧏🦻. You will have the option to turn captions on (or off). Available in 17 languages (with more to come). pic.twitter.com/DiaFa95o7U — Instagram (@instagram) March 1, 2022

“It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities…Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on,” Mosseri said in a blog post.

Interestingly, TikTok got this feature almost a year ago in April 2021.

Instagram shuts down IGTV app

The announcement comes a day after Instagram announced that it is shutting down its IGTV app. Instagram said that it was shutting down its IGTV app owing to its focus on Reels, which essentially helps creators to share shorter TikTok-like videos on its platform. IGTV, on the other hand, was meant for long-form videos.

“Because of our focus on Reels, in-stream video ads (previously known as IGTV ads) will no longer be supported. Creators that are actively monetising with in-stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on recent earnings,” Instagram wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

The company said that instead, it will focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app. “We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app,” the company added.