comscore Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature but you can’t use it yet
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Gets In App Scheduling Achievement Features But You Cant Use Them Yet
News

Instagram gets in-app scheduling, Achievement features, but you can’t use them yet

Apps

Instagram has confirmed that the in-app scheduling feature will only be available to creators on the platform and not all users in general.

Highlights

  • Instagram has introduced an in-app scheduling feature in its app.
  • Instagram’s in-app scheduling feature is available only for creators.
  • Instagram has also started testing a new Achievements feature in Reels.
Instagram Scheduling

Instagram has finally introduced the much-awaited in-app scheduling feature in its app. This new feature will enable users to schedule all of their posts, which includes an image, a Reel and a carousel post up to 75 days in advance. Also Read - WhatsApp gets Online Presence feature: How to use it

Up until now, Instagram users could schedule a live video up to 90 days prior to the broadcast. The feature also included a reminder functionality that notified users 24 hours and 15 minutes prior to event going live on the platform. Now, the company has brought a similar functionality to other post formats on the platform. With today’s in-app scheduling feature, Instagram users can now schedule their posts within the app. Also Read - How to create, share a call link in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

But there is a catch. This feature is not being rolled out to all Instagram users. Instead, the company is making it available only to the creators on the platform and there is no word on if this feature will be available to all Instagram users. Also Read - Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns after four years

As far as availability is concerned, the Meta-owned photo and video sharing app in a post on its platform said that it will be rolling out this feature globally over the coming weeks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instagram’s @Creators (@creators)

Instagram gets Achievements in Reels

In addition to bringing in-app scheduling within its app, Instagram has also started testing a new feature dubbed as ‘Achievements’ in Reels. This new feature, as the company explains, will enable creators unlock their achievements pertaining to specific actions when creating a Reel. The list includes actions such as collaborating with another creator via Add Your sticker, collab tools or Remix; engaging with their community by making Reels more interactive via interactive stickers like polls and quizzes; and joining the conversation by using trending audio or effects.

Furthermore, the company said that creators will be notified when they have unlocked an achievement after they have published their Reel by tapping the ‘View’ option in notification. “They will also be able to keep track of what they’ve earned and look at what achievements they could try to earn by taking a look at the “…” menu on any given Reel,” the company wrote in the post.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 10:29 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design
Apps
Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design
Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

News

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones

Sony PS5 restock scheduled for November 11

Gaming

Sony PS5 restock scheduled for November 11

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not cancelled

Gaming

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not cancelled

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India cheapest 5G under 10k, Watch video for details

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Features

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000