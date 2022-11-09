Instagram has finally introduced the much-awaited in-app scheduling feature in its app. This new feature will enable users to schedule all of their posts, which includes an image, a Reel and a carousel post up to 75 days in advance. Also Read - WhatsApp gets Online Presence feature: How to use it

Up until now, Instagram users could schedule a live video up to 90 days prior to the broadcast. The feature also included a reminder functionality that notified users 24 hours and 15 minutes prior to event going live on the platform. Now, the company has brought a similar functionality to other post formats on the platform. With today’s in-app scheduling feature, Instagram users can now schedule their posts within the app. Also Read - How to create, share a call link in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

But there is a catch. This feature is not being rolled out to all Instagram users. Instead, the company is making it available only to the creators on the platform and there is no word on if this feature will be available to all Instagram users. Also Read - Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns after four years

As far as availability is concerned, the Meta-owned photo and video sharing app in a post on its platform said that it will be rolling out this feature globally over the coming weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram’s @Creators (@creators)

Instagram gets Achievements in Reels

In addition to bringing in-app scheduling within its app, Instagram has also started testing a new feature dubbed as ‘Achievements’ in Reels. This new feature, as the company explains, will enable creators unlock their achievements pertaining to specific actions when creating a Reel. The list includes actions such as collaborating with another creator via Add Your sticker, collab tools or Remix; engaging with their community by making Reels more interactive via interactive stickers like polls and quizzes; and joining the conversation by using trending audio or effects.

Furthermore, the company said that creators will be notified when they have unlocked an achievement after they have published their Reel by tapping the ‘View’ option in notification. “They will also be able to keep track of what they’ve earned and look at what achievements they could try to earn by taking a look at the “…” menu on any given Reel,” the company wrote in the post.