Instagram rolls out Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

Instagram today announced that it is introducing a bunch of new features in app that are aimed at giving more control to the users and helping them disconnect from the app whenever necessary. First of these features the new Quiet Mode, which essentially works like the Do Not Disturb mode available on our smartphones. On enabling Quiet Mode, Instagram does not send any updates or notifications to the users.

In addition to that, the company changes the profile activity status of the use to reflect that the particular user has enabled Quiet Mode in the app. Furthermore, the company will also send an auto-reply to anyone who sends a Direct Message to the user.

Users can turn on Quiet Mode in Instagram by tapping the profile icon at the bottom > tapping the hamburger menu on top > tapping the Settings option and then Notifications button > tapping the Quiet Mode button and turning the toggle button on. Alternatively, users can also customise Quiet mode hours to fit their schedules by selecting the time duration between which they want the feature to turn on automaticallu. "…once the feature is turned off, we'll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed," Instagram wrote in a blog post.

🎉 New Control Features 🎉 Today, we’re launching new tools to help people — especially teens — manage their time and what they see on Instagram: – Quiet Mode

– Hidden Words for Recommendations

– Not Interested Multi-Selecthttps://t.co/6FwwLaqzwM pic.twitter.com/A5FbRb58XZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2023

As far as availability is concerned, Instagram says that while Aanyone can use Quiet mode, but the company will prompt teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night. The Meta-owned photo and video app also said that the Quiet mode is available to everyone in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand starting today and that it will bring this feature to more countries in the coming days.

Recommendation Controls

The second feature that Instagram is rolling out to users gives users more control over the content that they see in their feed. The company said that now users will be able to choose to hide multiple pieces of content in Explore that they are not interested in at one time. Additionally, when they select ‘Not Interested’ on a post seen in Explore, Instagram will try to avoid showing them ‘this kind of content going forward in other places where we make recommendations, like Reels, Search and more’.

Furthermore, the company said that now users will be able to hide recommended posts containing select words specified by the user. This is similar to how users can hide comments and DMs containing specific words. Users can access this in the Hidden Words section of Privacy settings.