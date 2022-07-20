comscore Instagram now allows users to search for locations in maps: How it works
Instagram: How to use the new searchable maps feature

Once you search for a place on Instagram, you will be able to see posts, Reels, videos, tagged posts and more posted by other users of giving glimpses of that particular place.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new searchable map feature for Instagram. This feature will let users look for places by adding filters like restaurants, beauty salons, attractions and more popular places. Once you search for a place, you will be able to see posts, Reels, videos, tagged posts and more posted by other users giving glimpses of that particular place. Also Read - Instagram now lets you shop and track products within DMs

Instagram gets a searchable maps feature

The searchable maps feature will allow users to discover new places, which will eventually help small businesses to flourish and get more attraction. As mentioned earlier, filters like beauty salons, restaurants, cafes and more will be available to make the search easier. Additionally, they will also be able to find relevant locations while searching for popular hashtags on the platform.

As per an official statement, “A Meta-commissioned online survey by GFK showed that 96% of the surveyed people said that they discover brands and products online. Of these, 83%, said they typically discover them on a Meta platform.”

How to use Instagram’s searchable maps feature

To find a place on Instagram, you can search for a location that includes city, neighborhood, or place in the Explore tab. According to the photosharing platform, users will be able to “browse recent stories, top posts, and relevant guides of tagged locations to learn more.” The search can be narrowed down by applying the filters.
Additionally, users can even save these locations so that they can revisit the location whenever they want. These locations will also be shareable, so you can share them with your friends or family on the platform.

To contribute to this feature and become more visible, Instagram says, “Use location tags or stickers in your content and it will appear on the map (if your profile is public).”

The new feature was initially available in Japan but is now rolling out for all users globally.

  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 3:23 PM IST

