comscore Instagram Live: Instagram to let users livestream for up to 4 hours
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours
News

Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours

Apps

Instagram has implemented new features in live broadcasts and removed the 60-minute limit.

  • Published: October 28, 2020 4:00 PM IST
Instagram Live

During this period of social distancing and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, live broadcasts have become a part of people’s daily lives. To further facilitate such livestreams, Instagram is making live broadcasts longer, with a new limit of up to four hours. Currently, the maximum allowed is one hour. Also Read - Instagram uses AI to automatically hide offensive comments

Instagram live videos

With the new development, the social network can be used by artists for big shows or other interactions between Instagram creators and their followers. However, in order to enjoy such a limit, the user must have an account in a good standing. Therefore, it cannot have committed any violation of internal policies or intellectual property. This requirement should keep people away from streaming movies, for example. Also Read - Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features like 'hide offensive comments' and more

Soon, Instagram users will notice another change as well. The social network said it would allow creators to archive streams for up to 30 days. This tool will work similarly to the archiving of stories and posts in the feed. At the beginning of the year, Instagram had already added the option to save livestreams on IGTV, in addition to saving live videos in the files themselves.

Now, the social network also plans to update the “Live Now” section that appears on IGTV and at the end of a broadcast. The intention is to help users find other streams that they may be interested in, whether it’s someone who they already follow or not. With these changes, Instagram has increased its efforts to promote videos on its platform.

A few weeks ago, it increased the duration of the Reels, short videos with which it is trying to compete with TikTok. Now, users can create parts in up to 30 seconds and edit them with intuitive controls to trim or delete segments. Instagram is one of the most valued properties of Facebook. In 2019 alone, the platform generated $20 billion in revenue that represents more than a quarter of the company’s advertising revenue.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 28, 2020 4:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer
Mobiles
Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer
boAt Storm smartwatch with heart rate and SpO2 sensor launched in India

Wearables

boAt Storm smartwatch with heart rate and SpO2 sensor launched in India

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

News

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Wearables

OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Avita launches budget laptop 'Essential' at Rs 17,990

Laptops

Avita launches budget laptop 'Essential' at Rs 17,990

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer

Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 launched: Up to 14 days battery, Alexa

boAt Storm smartwatch with heart rate and SpO2 sensor launched in India

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram now uses AI to hide offensive comments

News

Instagram now uses AI to hide offensive comments
Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features

News

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features
Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs

News

Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs
Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool

News

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom

News

LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom

हिंदी समाचार

LG Velvet स्मार्टफोन हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme C15s स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, हो सकता है Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

Vivo के स्मार्टफोन में हो सकती है नए Origin OS की एंट्री, Funtouch OS की होगी छुट्टी!

LG Wing स्मार्टफोन दो डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 765 चिपसेट के साथ 69,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Nokia 2.2 समेत इन स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा एंड्रॉयड अपडेट, देखिए लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours
Apps
Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours
Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer

Mobiles

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer
Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 launched: Up to 14 days battery, Alexa

News

Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 launched: Up to 14 days battery, Alexa
boAt Storm smartwatch with heart rate and SpO2 sensor launched in India

Wearables

boAt Storm smartwatch with heart rate and SpO2 sensor launched in India
TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

News

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers