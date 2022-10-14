comscore How to verify your age on Instagram via video selfie: A step-by-step guide
Instagram introduces a new video selfie option for age verification for users in India

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to go about the process.

Image: Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram has brought its new test for users to verify their age via an original ID or video selfie to India, amid growing worries that kids are using fake dates of birth to create profiles on social media platforms. Also Read - Russia adds Meta to its 'terrorists and extremists' organisations' list

If someone attempts to edit their date of birth on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or over, in India, the company will now require them to verify their age using one of two options: upload their ID or record a video selfie. Also Read - Instagram Collections: How to save, organise photos and videos

Instagram introduces new age verification tests

“We’re testing this so we can make sure teens and adults are in the right experience for their age group. Testing began in June this year in the US, and now it’s expanding to India and Brazil,” the company said. Also Read - Meta will introduce new formats of ads into the Instagram app

The company plans to expand the test to the UK and the EU before the end of the year.

“We’re also removing Social Vouching as an option to verify age from the test to make some improvements,” Instagram added.

The Social Vouching option allowed users to ask mutual followers to confirm how old they were. The three people they selected to vouch for them received a request to confirm their age and needed to respond within three days.

Now, those part of the test can choose to upload a video selfie to verify their age in India.

How to verify age on Instagram

  1. Open the Instagram app and go to your profile
  2. “Edit Profile”>”Personal information”
  3. Go to “Birthday” and enter the correct date of birth
  4. If you are under the age of 18 years, you will be asked to verify your age
  5. If you choose the “video selfie” option for verification, you will see instructions for taking the selfie
  6. Upload the required selfie and tap on “submit”
“It can take Yoti and Instagram up to 20 minutes to verify your age. You will get a notification with the result of the verification”, says Instagram. Yoti is a company that offers privacy-preserving ways to verify age.

“Meta and Yoti then delete the image. The technology cannot recognize your identity – just your age,” it added.

The company requires people to be at least 13 years old to sign up for Instagram.

Earlier this week, the UK’s media watchdog Ofcom said that more than one-third of children between ages of 13 and 17 are using various social media platforms after signing up with fake dates of birth.

“Our latest research shows that most (77 percent) social media users aged between eight and 17 have their own account or profile on at least one of the large social media platforms,” Ofcom said in a statement.

Notably, users will still have an option to upload their ID, which can include a driver’s license or ID card to verify their age. Instagram says this ID will be stored securely on servers and will get deleted within 30 days.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: October 14, 2022 12:53 PM IST
