Instagram aims to keep its users safe and is frequently seen launching new features for the same. With respect to the same, the photo-sharing app has now introduced new features, specifically for youngsters so that they remain safe from suspicious people. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report

The new Instagram features for youth safety will be rolled out this month. Read on to know more about the Facebook-owned app’s efforts on the same. Also Read - Facebook launches Instagram Lite in 170 countries with lower bandwidth

Instagram’s safety features for youngsters

Instagram, via a blog post, revealed a new feature that will restrict adults from DM’ing youngsters if the latter doesn’t follow the former. If an adult tries to do the same, he or she will receive a prompt suggesting that the message can’t be sent. Also Read - Here's how to post Instagram Stories without opening the Instagram app

It is suggested that this feature works on the basis of machine learning algorithms that detect a person’s age entered while signing up.

Apart from helping teenagers stay away from strangers, Instagram will also help them stay aware of the people they are connected with. Youngsters will now get Safety notices if they receive direct messages from people deemed to be exhibiting ‘suspicious behaviour.’ This feature will allow users below 18 to end, block, report, or restrict conversations with such people if needed.

Furthermore, a new feature will be introduced in the coming weeks that will make it difficult for adults to search for teenagers. This may restrict people with suspicious behaviour from seeing teenagers in the ‘Suggested Users’ section, which will also prevent them from searching content from the teens.

More features!

Instagram will also soon introduce new artificial intelligence tech so that people joining the photo-sharing app enters the right age, which is expected to be 13 or above. This will help teenagers remain safe on the app and help Instagram provide them with age-appropriete features.

Additionally, Instagram will also encourage teens to keep their profiles private. Users under 13 will be sent a notification if they set their accounts as public. The notification will detail why it is important to keep the account private.