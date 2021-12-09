Instagram introduced algorithmic feed on its platform back in 2016. Ever since then, many Instagram users have insisted on having a more simplistic feed, one that would show posts chronologically. Soon, these users will have their wish come true as Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri that the company will bring back chronological feed in 2022. Also Read - Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

Mosseri made the announcement while he was being grilled by the Senate subcommittee about the issue of child safety on the photo and video sharing app. The hearing was prompted by the revelations made by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who in the internal documents provided to The Wall Street Journal, suggested that the company was aware that its app was "toxic" to teenagers.

Speaking before the subcommittee Mosseri said that Instagram was working on a version of a chronological feed that was expected to launch next year. Instagram later confirmed the development in a series of posts on Twitter. "We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We've been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we're working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order," Instagram wrote in a post.

“We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year,” the company added.

Interestingly, the announcement comes months after the Instagram boss defended the existing algorithmic feed that shows posts based on individual users’ preferences. “When we first launched in 2010, Instagram was a single stream of photos in chronological order. But as more people joined and more was shared, it became impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about. By 2016, people were missing 70% of all their posts in Feed, including almost half of posts from their close connections. So we developed and introduced a Feed that ranked posts based on what you care about most,” Mosseri wrote in a blog post back in June this year.

It seems that Mosseri and others at Instagram had a change of heart and so they are planning to give users the option to pick between having their feeds sorted algorithmically or chronologically. The feature is expected to arrive sometime “in the first quarter of next year.”