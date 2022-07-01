comscore Instagram is planning to turn every video post into a Reel
Instagram is planning to ditch video post in favour of Reels: Report

The change is currently being tested with a select bunch of users across the globe and it is a part of the company's wider plans of simplifying the overall video experience on the platform.

Instagram is testing a change on its platform that would turn every video posted on the photo and video sharing platform into a Reel. The change is currently being tested with a select bunch of users across the globe and it is a part of the company’s wider plans of simplifying the overall video experience on the platform. Also Read - US FCC commissioner wants Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores

The company has also confirmed this change in a statement to TechCrunch. “We’re testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram,” a Meta spokesperson told the publication. Also Read - Instagram tricks: How to download Instagram Reels on your PC, smartphone

According to a screenshot shared by Matt Navarra, Instagram users who have a public profile are being shown an in-app message which says that their ‘video posts are being shared as reels’. The message also says that if your account is public, anyone can discover your video and use your original audio to create a reel. Apart from this, the message says that once you share a reel, anyone can create a remix with your reel and download it as a part of their remix. However, this feature can be turned off from Instagram’s settings or in each reel. Also Read - Facebook revamps groups, introduces chat channels, audio channels and more

In case of private accounts, the reel will only be shared with the users’ followers.

This change, as mentioned before, seems to be a part of Instagram’s plans of simplifying the overall experience on its platform and bringing the focus back to the functionality that works for it. Notably, Meta, earlier this year had said that reels make up over 20 percent of the time users spend on Instagram. The move is also likely to help the company compete with TikTok better.

As far as availability is concerned, it remains to be seen if and when Instagram rolls out this change to a wider audience. And if Instagram does decide to roll out this feature to all its users, it would jeopardise the fate of some of the other features available on the platform, which includes, hortizontal videos and the ability to share videos that are up to 60 minutes long (for creators).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

That said, Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a post last year had said that Instagram was no longer ‘just a photo sharing app’. In the same post, he had said that the company would focus on videos in 2022. So, may be switching to reels was a part of the plan all along.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 9:21 AM IST

