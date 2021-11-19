comscore Instagram is shutting down Threads application by end of this year
News

Instagram is shutting down Snapchat-like Threads application by end of this year

Apps

Instagram will start re-directing users from Threads to the main application via in-app notifications

Instagram Threads App

The Threads app was built in order to cater to closer circle of friends

Instagram is going to shut the Threads application just two years after its launch. The Facebook (Meta)-owned application has introduced the new application in the year 2019. The app will start re-directing users from Threads to the main application via in-app notifications. Threads users will start receiving these prompts from 23 November, according to a TechCrunch report. Also Read - Instagram adds two unique features to its platform, but only for certain users

In order to compensate for the shut down of the app, Instagram will be rolling out the option to add music to normal posts. The new feature is being tested in Brazil, Turkey and India. Currently, music can be added to Reels and Stories. Also Read - Snapchat Map feature now comes with Memories and Explore layers: How they work

The Threads application was built as a standalone title with emphasis on videos. Users on Instagram could access the Threads application with the same credentials and it was also possible to share posts from one app to another. Prior to Threads, Instagram also tried to launch a text messaging focused app called Direct. However, even that app was shut before the launch of Threads. Also Read - Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

According to the TechCrunch report, Instagram decided to shut down the Threads app in order to focus their attention on the main application instead of a companion app. The picture-sharing platform also claimed that most of the features that were available on Thread have either been rolled out to the main application or will be rolled out very soon.

The report quoted an Instagram spokesperson saying, “We know that people care about connecting with their close friends, and we’ve seen this particularly over the past few years with the growth of messaging on Instagram. We’re now focusing our efforts on enhancing how you connect with close friends on Instagram, and deprecating the Threads app.

They further added, “We’re bringing the fun and unique features we had on Threads to the main Instagram app, and continuing to build ways people can better connect with their close friends on Instagram. We hope this makes it easier for people to have all these features and abilities in the main app.”

  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST

