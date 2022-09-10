comscore Instagram Repost feature goes up for testing, likely to launch soon
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Is Testing A New Feature Called Repost Will Get Its Own Tab For Followers To See
News

Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Repost,' will get its own tab for followers to see

Apps

Instagram's upcoming feature called Repost will let you reshare/repost someone else's content on your feed or story. Here's how it will work in practicality.

Instagram-1

(Image: Instagram)

A few days back, Instagram was found testing a new feature that appeared like a new tab that will be placed beside the tagged tab on your profile. This was believed to be some reshare or repost tab for users. Turns out, Instagram is testing a new feature in whole called Repost. An analyst has now shared some new details about the feature and revealed what exactly it can do. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

Matt Navarra on Twitter discovered that there’s a new feature called Instagram Repost, which will allow users to repost or reshare someone else’s content on their feed or story. This does sound similar to sharing reels on stories, however, it appears to be different than that. Also Read - How to get your Instagram account verified: A step-by-step guide

Whatever content you repost on the platform will be saved on your profile in the Repost tab. Apparently, your followers  will be able to see what you have reposted. An official-looking image leaked by the leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter shows the highlights screen of this feature.

  • Recommend a post to your friends may enjoy by reposting it to feed or story.
  • Speak a conversation with your followers who can reply to your repost with a message.
  • Reposts to feed are shown in a separate tab of your profile. Followers may see them.

As revealed by the highlights screen of the feature, the posts you repost can also generate conversations. It means your followers will be able to see them and reply to them.

Furthermore, the reposts that you do on your feed will be saved in a separate tab on your profile. It will be the Reposts tab, as said above. This means that the posts that you repost on story won’t likely be saved.

This appears to boost the platform’s reels section as people do share them a lot on stories, now with this, you will be able to share them on your feed, which will definitely hang in users for more time on the application.

Instagram is yet to reveal when this feature will go public, but we should see it soon up and running.

  • Published Date: September 10, 2022 12:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great India festival to start from Sep 23
Deals
Amazon Great India festival to start from Sep 23
How to find the display type of your phone

How To

How to find the display type of your phone

Vivo V25 5G India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Mobiles

Vivo V25 5G India launch confirmed: All you need to know

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Features

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

How to pre-register games on Google Play Store

How To

How to pre-register games on Google Play Store

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Great India festival to start from Sep 23

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform, Watch Video for Details

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max satellite connectivity explained

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Apple Far Out Event 2022 iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 new prices After iPhone 14 Series Launch

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform

News

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price