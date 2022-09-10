A few days back, Instagram was found testing a new feature that appeared like a new tab that will be placed beside the tagged tab on your profile. This was believed to be some reshare or repost tab for users. Turns out, Instagram is testing a new feature in whole called Repost. An analyst has now shared some new details about the feature and revealed what exactly it can do. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

Matt Navarra on Twitter discovered that there's a new feature called Instagram Repost, which will allow users to repost or reshare someone else's content on their feed or story. This does sound similar to sharing reels on stories, however, it appears to be different than that.

Whatever content you repost on the platform will be saved on your profile in the Repost tab. Apparently, your followers will be able to see what you have reposted. An official-looking image leaked by the leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter shows the highlights screen of this feature.

Recommend a post to your friends may enjoy by reposting it to feed or story.

Speak a conversation with your followers who can reply to your repost with a message.

Reposts to feed are shown in a separate tab of your profile. Followers may see them.

As revealed by the highlights screen of the feature, the posts you repost can also generate conversations. It means your followers will be able to see them and reply to them.

Furthermore, the reposts that you do on your feed will be saved in a separate tab on your profile. It will be the Reposts tab, as said above. This means that the posts that you repost on story won’t likely be saved.

This appears to boost the platform’s reels section as people do share them a lot on stories, now with this, you will be able to share them on your feed, which will definitely hang in users for more time on the application.

Instagram is yet to reveal when this feature will go public, but we should see it soon up and running.