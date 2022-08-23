comscore Instagram is testing a feature that will prompt you to post a picture within a two-minute window
  • Instagram Is Testing A New Feature That Looks Just Like Its Rival Bereal App
News

Instagram is testing a new feature that looks just like its rival BeReal app

Apps

Instagram's Candid Challenges feature will prompt users to take a Snap once a day during a two-minute window.

Instagram Dual Video

Image: Instagram

It has been a while since Instagram introduced a new feature on the platform. In a recent experiment, the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is working on a feature called Candid Challenges. This feature resembles that of the popular French social media app called BeReal. The feature was spotted by the popular developer Alessandro Paluzzi who is known for reverse engineering apps and revealing early versions of upcoming updates. Also Read - Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Instagram is testing a new Candid Challenges feature: How it works

An Instagram official has confirmed to Engadget that the Candid Challenges is an “internal prototype” but remained tight-lipped regarding other details. Also Read - How to add stickers on Instagram Reels: A step-by-step guidebook

With the new feature, users will see a notification once a day when they can take a snap of their surroundings. Every time they get a prompt, the front and rear Instagram cameras open up. It gives a two-minute window to click a picture. These pictures will appear in the Stories section of the homepage. Also Read - Instagram users can now cross-post their Reels on Facebook

The reason why this looks like the BeReal app is that it also prompts users to click a picture that expires after a span of two minutes. These pictures can also be shared by their friends and will disappear within the day.

Notably, Instagram has already rolled out the functionality of shooting with rear and front cameras simultaneously. This feature is called a Dual Camera. As per the company, this feature enables users to record the content and the reaction at the same time. The feature essentially uses the phone’s front and rear cameras to “share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.”

Hence, chances are, this feature will also roll out for mainstream users. However, it is not yet confirmed.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 9:27 AM IST
