comscore Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram is testing a new 'Take a Break' feature: All you need to know
News

Instagram is testing a new 'Take a Break' feature: All you need to know

Apps

The "Take a Break" notification will also suggest users to "take a few deep breaths", "write down what you're thinking", "listen to your favorite song" or "take care of something on your to-do list".

instagram

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced on Twitter that the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is testing a new feature for its users called “Take a Break”. This opt-in feature will allow users to get a reminder to take a break from scrolling. This feature can really help people with Instagram addiction. According to Mosseri, users will be able to set the reminder after specific time intervals: 10, 20 or 30 minutes. Also Read - Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Instagram, Instagram feed Also Read - Facebook, Instagram to delete 'sensitive' ads related to health, race or ethnicity and more

The “Take a Break” notification will also suggest users to “take a few deep breaths”, “write down what you’re thinking”, “listen to your favorite song” or “take care of something on your to-do list”. He further revealed that the company is currently testing the feature for select users and plans to roll it out globally in December this year.

For the unversed, Instagram is also testing a subscription-based system for its users. This way users who have subscribed to a particular creator can see their content including their Stories. Tipster Alessandro Paluzzi revealed on Twitter that a subscribe button will be available alongside the profile of the creator. Users can simply click on it to get access to exclusive content and live sessions.

Reportedly, a special member badge will appear next to the username whenever they DM the creator or comment on their post. This way, Instagram creators can prioritise who they want to interact with first.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone
Features
Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone
Microsoft Teams to be available on Facebook Workplace

Apps

Microsoft Teams to be available on Facebook Workplace

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Gaming

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Here's how you can clean your earphones without spilling water on it

How To

Here's how you can clean your earphones without spilling water on it

Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

Gaming

Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Here's how you can clean your earphones without spilling water on it

Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling

Apps

Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling
Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Features

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse
Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on

Apps

Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on
Instagram users might soon have to start paying for exclusive content

Apps

Instagram users might soon have to start paying for exclusive content
Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram

News

Meta in trouble, sued by this photo app over copying a feature for Instagram

हिंदी समाचार

Google अकाउंट सिक्योर करने के लिए इस तरह इनेबल करें 2-Step Verification

मोटोरोला का एक बजट स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और पिक्चर्स हुई लीक

Free Fire में आज (11 नवंबर) मिल रहे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, पूरे करने होंगे कुछ मिशन

Moto G71 की फोटो और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, जानें कैसी होगी डिजाइन और क्या मिलेंगे फीचर्स

यूट्यूब वीडियो में अब नहीं दिखेगा डिसलाइक काउंट, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone
Features
Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone
PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Gaming

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones
Here's how you can clean your earphones without spilling water on it

How To

Here's how you can clean your earphones without spilling water on it
Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

Gaming

Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers