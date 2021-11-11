Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced on Twitter that the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is testing a new feature for its users called “Take a Break”. This opt-in feature will allow users to get a reminder to take a break from scrolling. This feature can really help people with Instagram addiction. According to Mosseri, users will be able to set the reminder after specific time intervals: 10, 20 or 30 minutes. Also Read - Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

The “Take a Break” notification will also suggest users to “take a few deep breaths”, “write down what you’re thinking”, “listen to your favorite song” or “take care of something on your to-do list”. He further revealed that the company is currently testing the feature for select users and plans to roll it out globally in December this year.

For the unversed, Instagram is also testing a subscription-based system for its users. This way users who have subscribed to a particular creator can see their content including their Stories. Tipster Alessandro Paluzzi revealed on Twitter that a subscribe button will be available alongside the profile of the creator. Users can simply click on it to get access to exclusive content and live sessions.

#Instagram continues to work on Fan Club subscriptions by adding the ability to start a Live video for your subscribers 👀 pic.twitter.com/DJieV1lmWE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 13, 2021

Reportedly, a special member badge will appear next to the username whenever they DM the creator or comment on their post. This way, Instagram creators can prioritise who they want to interact with first.