News

Instagram launched Diwali themed multi-author story: How to use

Apps

The stickers are launched as part of the global campaign #ShareYourLight created in collaboration with Bengaluru-based illustrator, muralist and pattern designer Neethi.

instagram Diwali themed multi-author story

Instagram today announced three new stickers ahead of Diwali to connect with your friends and family. The instant messaging app unveiled the new stickers to encourage users to share more Diwali wishes during the festival. Also Read - Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

The stickers are launched as part of the global campaign #ShareYourLight created in collaboration with Bengaluru-based illustrator, muralist, and pattern designer Neethi. Also Read - How to save and share audio from Instagram Reels

Additionally, the Diwali special stickers will be visible to your followers in a Diwali multi-author story. Whenever you post stories using these stickers, they will be visible to the followers. Also Read - Instagram Link Stickers share in Stories now available for everyone: Here's how to use it

“The stickers will be visible from tonight, and the multi-author story will be live from tomorrow night,” the company said in a statement. The stickers can be used while posting content on Instagram stories.

Here’s how you can use the stickers

STEP1: Capture or upload content to your story

STEP2: Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

STEP3: Under the featured section, you will see the three new Diwali-themed stickers.

STEP4: Place the same on your story

STEP5: Finish creating your Story

STEP6: Next, post the story

Additionally, you can select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar when you upload any content to your story. Select ‘Link Sticker’ and then add the chosen link and then tap. You can place the sticker anywhere on the story.

The Instagram accounts that share hate speech, misinformation, and other content that violates Instagram’s Community Guidelines will not be able to access the Link sticker.

How to create and send stickers on Instagram

  1. Open Instagram app
  2. Open the contact in message tab
  3. You will get several Navratri stickers on the app
  4. Select the sticker and send it to your loved ones
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 4:54 PM IST

Best Sellers