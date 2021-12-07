Instagram launches new 'Take a Break', other features focused on protecting teens

Instagram has finally started rolling out its “Take a Break” feature aimed at protecting teens. With the help of this tool, the company will encourage users to spend some time away from the platform after a certain period of time spent scrolling. The feature will initially be made available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. It will be rolling out to users in other countries in the months ahead. Also Read - Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

The Take a Break feature can be enabled from the Settings panel. Users can select a certain period of time (10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes), after which they want to be alerted. After the time has lapsed, Instagram will push a full-screen alert requesting the user to “take a deep breath”, “write something down”, “check a to-do list” or “listen to a song.”

Apart from this, the social media platform has introduced another feature that nudges users to check out other topics when they have been looking at posts under a certain topic for a long time.

The company has also stated that it wants to give its users more control over the content they share. To do this, they are introducing a feature using which users can delete old photos in bulk rather than one-by-one. It will also prevent users from tagging or mentioning teens they don’t follow.

The announcement comes a day before Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is set to speak to Congress about protecting kids online.

In other news, the company has announced that starting March 2022 it will launch new tools for parents and guardians to track their kids’ activity on the platform. They will get to see how much time their kids are spending on Instagram and set time limits.