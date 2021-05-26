Instagram could soon pay you for using Reels: Here's how

Instagram, the Facebook-owned popular social media platform might soon introduce a new bonus payment program for the creators. The new feature will likely be added to Reels and is said to enable users to “earn bonuses from Instagram.” Also Read - Explained: No, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram will not stop working in India from today

Instagram Reels could soon get a new Bonus Program

The bonus payment was first spotted by iOS developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who found the feature while digging some back-end code. As per the screenshots shared by the developer, Instagram seems to be planning to bring monetary bonuses to Reels to encourage creators. While this is nothing new, given Instagram's rivals provide similar services that pay creators to use it on their apps. For instance, Snap promised a $1 million award for popular creators on the platform a day for most entertaining clips. YouTube too introduced Shorts Fund to attract users to use YouTube Shorts, the short format video feature.

That said, as per the screenshot shared by Paluzzi, to participate in the supposed bonus program Instagram users will likely be asked to share new Reels and 'spread the word.' Reports suggest that Instagram would pay creators for sharing new Reels on the platform once they reach certain variable "Bonus thresholds" to claim rewards from the app. The rumours further indicate that the social media platform would reward select creators for their Reels based on upload volume or audience engagement metrics.

#Instagram is working on “Bonuses”, a new way to monetize with your content 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xa8jZLn6I3 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 21, 2021

Instagram is tight-lipped about the alleged bonus program, but the social media platform is expected to share insights on their plan when they inch closer to the launch date.

That said, Instagram recently announced insights for Reels and IG Live. The tools which will be rolling out via updates will help creators and businesses understand and evaluate their performance on the platform by providing them with essential data about the reach of their content. The Facebook-owned social network also cited that it will soon begin supporting Insights on desktop. While enabling public accounts to share “reels” to the wider Instagram community via the Explore space is said to have brought significant growth in Instagram’s creativity lately, the supposed bonus program for the TikTok clone likely seems to be another strategy to encourage creators to stick to the platform.