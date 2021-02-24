Instagram social media app is rolling out a new update of 2021 for the Instagram Lite app in India. With the latest update, the Instagram Lite app will get support for the popular Reels feature. Also Read - Instagram says it will no longer promote recycled TikTok videos: Here's why

The feature which was previously available on the regular app has now landed on the lighter version that measures a file size of 2MB. To recall, Facebook’s image and video sharing app begun testing the Lite app in December last year and launched it at the Facebook Fuel for India event. During its debut, the Instagram Lite app didn’t have support for Reels, IGTV, and Shopping feature. Also Read - Facebook introduces Instagram Lite app for Android users in India

While the trimmed-down version of the Instagram app was designed to offer a lightweight experience, the latest add-on will enable users to watch the popular short videos in the Reels tab directly. Also Read - Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

“Now with this update, everyone using the Instagram Lite app in India will be able to view Reels with the Reels tab. This feature was expedited for India because of the traction Reels is seeing in India, and the early adoption of the new Instagram Lite app,” Facebook mentioned in a statement.

Instagram Lite app in India: How to access Reels feature

In case you are using the Instagram Lite app, you can access the Reels feature by simply heading to Google Play Store, type the Instagram Lite app in the search tab, and then press the Update option (if it’s showing on your device). Once the app is updated, you will be able to access the Reels tab and watch the popular short videos on the platform.

Notably, the app is available in multiple regional languages, including Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.