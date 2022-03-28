Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes

Instagram gives users a host of ways to respond to stories. The list includes quick reactions, GIFs and text messages, all of which are shared as direct messages or DMs. Now, word is that the company is working on adding a new way of responding to ephemeral videos and images. According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering apps to find new features, the photo and video sharing app is working on a feature that would enable Instagram users to respond to Stories using voice messages. Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

The screenshot of the upcoming feature shared by the developer shows that the option to send a voice note while responding to a Story will appear right next to the GIF option in the message bar. Users should be able to record a voice note in response to an Instagram Story by long pressing the mic icon.

It is worth noting that not every feature that the company is working on in the background ends up being released to the public. So, it remains to be seen if the company releases the feature to respond to Stories to all its users in the main app.

Interestingly, the details about the feature comes a couple of months after the developer noted that Meta was also working on a feature that would give users more freedom to arrange their posts in the order that they prefer. “Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like,” Paluzzi had noted at the time.

Separately, Instagram has rolled out a number of new features to its platform lately. For starters, the company brought back Chronological feed to its platform in the form of Following feed, which shows users posts from all the people that they follow, and the Favourites feed, which shows users the latest posts from accounts that they choose. In addition to this, Meta has also rolled out the feature that will enable users to add captions to their videos by the tap of a button.