comscore Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes
News

Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes

Apps

However, Instagram hasn't confirmed anything yet. So, it remains to be seen if the company rolls out this feature to users or not.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram gives users a host of ways to respond to stories. The list includes quick reactions, GIFs and text messages, all of which are shared as direct messages or DMs. Now, word is that the company is working on adding a new way of responding to ephemeral videos and images. According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering apps to find new features, the photo and video sharing app is working on a feature that would enable Instagram users to respond to Stories using voice messages. Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

The screenshot of the upcoming feature shared by the developer shows that the option to send a voice note while responding to a Story will appear right next to the GIF option in the message bar. Users should be able to record a voice note in response to an Instagram Story by long pressing the mic icon. Also Read - Instagram rolls out product-tagging feature for users in the US: How it works

It is worth noting that not every feature that the company is working on in the background ends up being released to the public. So, it remains to be seen if the company releases the feature to respond to Stories to all its users in the main app.

Interestingly, the details about the feature comes a couple of months after the developer noted that Meta was also working on a feature that would give users more freedom to arrange their posts in the order that they prefer. “Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like,” Paluzzi had noted at the time.

Separately, Instagram has rolled out a number of new features to its platform lately. For starters, the company brought back Chronological feed to its platform in the form of Following feed, which shows users posts from all the people that they follow, and the Favourites feed, which shows users the latest posts from accounts that they choose. In addition to this, Meta has also rolled out the feature that will enable users to add captions to their videos by the tap of a button.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside
Mobiles
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside
Poco X4 Pro 5G to debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G to debut in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Instagram Stories likely to get voice replies soon

Apps

Instagram Stories likely to get voice replies soon

OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price

News

OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price

EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

Gaming

EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside

OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price

EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram Stories likely to get voice replies soon

Apps

Instagram Stories likely to get voice replies soon
Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Apps

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor
Instagram will now let users tag products in their posts

Apps

Instagram will now let users tag products in their posts
Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed

Apps

Instagram brings back much-requested chronological feed
Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram

Apps

Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर एक बार में 2GB की फाइल कर सकेंगे शेयर! आने वाला है नया फीचर

Vivo X Fold की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिल सकती है 50W वायरलेस चार्जिंग स्पीड

अब सुनाई नहीं देगी कोरोना वाली कॉलर ट्यून! सरकार इसे हटाने की कर रही तैयारी: रिपोर्ट

Poco X4 Pro 5G भारत में आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम

Cryptocurrency Wallet से हो रही चोरी, जानें क्रिप्टो इंवेस्टर्स को कैसे ठग रहे हैं हैकर

Latest Videos

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside
Mobiles
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside
OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price

News

OnePlus Pad 5G might launch in first half of 2022: Check expected specs, price
EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

Gaming

EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC
2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India

Entertainment

2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India
Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

News

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers