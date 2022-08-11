Meta, for long, has tried to introduce end-to-end encryption on all of its platform. While all conversations on WhatsApp are protected by end-to-end encryption, on Messenger and Instagram the feature is available on an opt-in basis. This means that not all chats on Messenger and Instagram Direct Messages are available secured by end-by-end encryption. But that is about to now as Meta will soon roll out end-to-end encryption to all chats on its platform. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

The company today announced that it will soon begin testing default end-to-end encrypted chats between some people. "If you're in the test group, some of your most frequent chats may be automatically end-to-end encrypted, which means you won't have to opt in to the feature," Meta wrote in a blog post.

The company said that while users will still have access to their message history, however, all the new messages or calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

End-to-end encryption on Instagram

Apart from testing default end-to-end encryption on Messenger, Meta announced that it will soon start testing opt-in end-to-end encrypted messages and calls on Instagram in more countries in the companies. Earlier this feature was available only in Russia and Ukraine. Meta said that the initial test was only available to adults, but this expanded test will be available to everyone.

That said, these are not the only security features that Meta announced today. There’s more.

End-to-end Encryption on Messenger backups

Meta also announced that it is testing a new feature called Secure Storage that will secure the backup of Messenger chats with end-to-end encrypted chats. With this, no one, not even Meta will have access to the contents of users’ conversations. The company also said that Secure storage will be the default way to protect users’ backup history and that they will be able to use either a PIN or code to securely restore the chat backup. “You can also choose to restore your Messenger conversations via third-party cloud services. For example, for iOS devices you can use iCloud to store a secret key that allows access to your backups. While this method of protecting your key is secure, it is not protected by Messenger’s end-to-end encryption,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Meta said that it is starting to test secure storage this week on Android and iOS and that it will soon arrive on www.messenger.com and Messenger for desktop.

New features

Additionally, the company said that soon users’ deleted messages in Messenger will sync across all of their devices. The company is also beginning to test the ability to unsend messages and reply to Facebook Stories. “For example, we plan to bring end-to-end encrypted calls to the Calls Tab on Messenger. End-to-end encrypted chats are also going hands-free with Ray-Ban Stories (English-only). That means, if you have an existing end-to-end encrypted chat with someone, sending a hands-free message on Messenger for Ray-Ban Stories will be end-to-end encrypted,” the company added in the blog post.

Lastly, the company said that it is removing Vanish Mode from Messenger. However, it will continue offering Disappearing Mode to the users.