Meta-owned photo sharing platform, Instagram, has rolled out a number of new features for users. These features include Instagram Notes, Candid Stories and Group Profiles. According to Instagram, the new features are focused on making users stay connected to their friends and family on the platform via using formats other than photos and videos. Also Read - Instagram will now allow creators to check if their posts are being blocked for recommendations

Instagram announces new features for users

Here are the four major announcements made by Intagram. Also Read - Meta removes 32 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram

Notes

Instagram has now officially rolled out Notes, wherein users can share their thoughts in the form of text (up to 60 characters) and emojis. All you need to do is go to the inbox, select the audience: followers who follow you back or people on your Close Friends List, and post it. Just like Stories, Notes also last up to 24 hours and show up on the top of the inbox. Viewers can respond to such Notes which will then appear in DMs.

Tell them what’s really on your mind 💬 Share your thoughts with Notes — and see what your friends are up to 👀 pic.twitter.com/6mbSz0UGPx — Instagram (@instagram) December 13, 2022

Candid Stories

Instagram has announced that it is currently testing a new feature called Candid Stories. It will notify users to take a picture of what they are doing at the moment. As per the blogpost, they will only be visible to those who also share their own Candid Stories. “For those who don’t want to receive the daily notification reminder, you can always turn it off in your Settings,” said Instagram in a blogpost. These Stories will also roll out for Facebook soon.

Group Profiles

Group Profiles is a new type of profile where participants can share posts and stories in a dedicated, shared profile with friends. To create Group Profiles, you can simply tap on the Plus icon and select Group Profiles.

Collaborative Collections

Instagram is also testing the Collaborative Collections feature that will allow users to connect with their friends “over their shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in your group or 1:1 DMs”. Users can simply start or add to a collaborative collection by saving a post from feed or sharing post with a friend via DM and then saving it from there.