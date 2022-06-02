Instagram is rolling out Amber alerts, notifications of missing children in the area, for users across 25 countries. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, recently took it to Twitter to announce the feature that will allow people to see and share notices of missing children in their area. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April 2022

According to Meta, Facebook has helped authorities find hundreds of missing children since the launch of the Amber alert feature on the platform in 2015. Also Read - Meta’s Messenger is getting a new Calls tab: Here’s how this will change your experience

Instagram introduces a new Amber Alerts feature: How it works

With the new Amber Alert feature, an alert will be activated by law enforcement, and if you are in the designated search area, the alert will pop up on your Instagram feed. This alert will include information like image, description, location of abduction and more about the missing child. Users will be able to share these alerts with others on the platform. Also Read - Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down after 14 years

The social media platform will use IP address and location services and the city listed on your profile to find if the alert should appear on your feed or not.

🚨 AMBER Alerts 🚨 This week, we’re bringing AMBER Alerts to Instagram. This means that if you’re in the vicinity of a missing child, you might see an AMBER alert showing important details about the missing child such as a photo & any other information that can be provided. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7Qs8JZqRl1 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 1, 2022

As per a statement by Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children,“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program. We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

The AMBER Alert feature is now available in 25 countries including the US, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, and more. Instagram has confirmed that the feature will be available for other countries in the coming days.