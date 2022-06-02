comscore Instagram introduces Amber alerts to help find missing children
News

Instagram releases Amber alerts to notify users about the missing children in their area

Apps

With the new Amber Alert feature, an alert will be activated by law enforcement, and if you are in the designated search area, the alert will pop up on your Instagram feed.

Untitled design - 2022-06-02T112711.552

Instagram is rolling out Amber alerts, notifications of missing children in the area, for users across 25 countries. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, recently took it to Twitter to announce the feature that will allow people to see and share notices of missing children in their area. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April 2022

According to Meta, Facebook has helped authorities find hundreds of missing children since the launch of the Amber alert feature on the platform in 2015. Also Read - Meta’s Messenger is getting a new Calls tab: Here’s how this will change your experience

Instagram introduces a new Amber Alerts feature: How it works

With the new Amber Alert feature, an alert will be activated by law enforcement, and if you are in the designated search area, the alert will pop up on your Instagram feed. This alert will include information like image, description, location of abduction and more about the missing child. Users will be able to share these alerts with others on the platform. Also Read - Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down after 14 years

The social media platform will use IP address and location services and the city listed on your profile to find if the alert should appear on your feed or not.

As per a statement by Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children,“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program. We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

The AMBER Alert feature is now available in 25 countries including the US, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, and more. Instagram has confirmed that the feature will be available for other countries in the coming days.

  Published Date: June 2, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Instagram to now show Amber alerts on users' feed
Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Apple stopped over 1.6 million risky apps from defrauding user

WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh accounts in India in April

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

