How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

The year 2022 is coming to an end. Ahead of the new year celebrations, Instagram has started rolling out a new feature for its users across the globe that will let them create their own 2022 recap reel and share it with their followers on the platform.

Users can choose anywhere between three to 14 photos and videos, which the platform will then stitch together into a complete reel. Users can further customise their 2022 Recap Reel by choosing a narrated template from artists and influencers such as Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Badshah or Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson.

“My Reel shows some funny moments I haven’t shared on Instagram yet.” —“Stranger Things” actress @priahferguson See Priah Ferguson’s 2022 recap reel and create your own using her template✨https://t.co/5kcYFwE0AL pic.twitter.com/4xqcenzWSM — Instagram (@instagram) December 19, 2022

CNET reports that Instagram will start making these templates available to its users globally starting today until several days into 2023. During this time, users will be able to create and share their recap reels on the platform.

For the unversed, prior to 2021, Instagram users had to create their own version year-end feature wherein they would pick their top nine images and share them in a photo grid format. However, in 2021, the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform rolled out a ‘Year in Review’ feature wherein it allowed users to select up to 10 stories to share them with their followers. This year, Instagram is not restricting users to a specific format. And so, it is allowing users to pick both images and videos for their 2022 recap reel — a format that has served the company right this year.

If you want to create your 2022 recap reel on Instagram, here’s what you need to do:

How to create your 2022 recap reel on Instagram

Step 1: Tap the ‘Create your 2022 recap reel’ prompt in the app’s homepage.

Step 2: Now select the template of your choice.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Use template’ button.

Step 4: Now, you will get the option of replacing the video clips in the template with your own photos and videos. Select the images and videos that you want to replace.

Step 5: Once you are done selecting, tap the arrow button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 6: Now you will a preview of the final reel. At this point, you can make necessary changes to the reel as per your likings. Once you are done editing, tap the ‘Next’ button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 7: Now you can make further changes to your 2022 recap reel while viewing it in full screen mode. Once you are done making changes, select the Next button.

Step 8: Now add a caption and locatipn, tap people and products and finally tap the ‘Share’ button.