Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here

Instagram has released a major update on its platform. This update brings seven new features to the photo and video sharing platform including the ability to share a direct message or a DM with a friend even as users keep scrolling through the feed. In addition to this, Instagram is also bringing the ability to share a short preview of music from Apple Music and Amazon Prime with friends DMs. So here are all the new features coming to Instagram:

Reply while you browse: As mentioned before, this feature enables users to respond to a message that they received while browsing the feed. All of this happens without users losing a track of the post that they were checking out. The image shared by Instagram shows that when users respond to a message while scrolling through the feed, it will blur the post in the background and the message will appear on top of the window while the message bar will appear at the bottom for users to respond.

Quickly send to friends: With its latest update, Instagram is also making it easier for users to reshare a post with their friends without losing track of the place where they were in the feed. Instagram says that by tapping and holding the share button, users can effortlessly reshare posts to your closest friends.

See who’s online: To make it easier for users to chat with friends on Instagram, the company will now show who is free to chat at that moment at the top of users’ inbox.

Play, pause, and re-play: Instagram will now let users share a 30-second preview of a song with their friends directly within the chat. This feature is powered by Apple Music and Amazon Music and soon it will support Spotify.

Send messages quietly: Now Instagram users will be able to send messages without notifying them late at night or when they’re busy by adding “@silent” in their messages. This shortcut will deliver the message without a notification. Meta is bringing a similar functionality to Messenger with ‘/silent’ shortcut.

Keep it on the lo-fi: Additionally, the photo and video sharing app is bringing a new lo-fi chat theme to make users’ conversations feel more personal.

Create a poll with friends: Lastly, Instagram will now let users create a poll directly within a group chat.

As far as availability is concerned, Instagram said that it is rolling out these features to select countries at the moment and that it is planning to roll it out to users across the globe soon.