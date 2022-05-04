comscore Instagram is asking you to enter your correct birthdate and there’s no way you can avoid it
Instagram claims that this information helps them provide age-appropriate and safer experiences for the youngest members on the platform.

Instagram Age Restriction

Instagram won't show a 'Not Now' option any longer.

Last year in August, Instagram announced that it will start giving out prompts for users to enter their birthdays. They made it compulsory for every user to give up their birth date. Now, users who had not updated their profile are being barred from entering the app altogether. The prompt will pop up either while you’re using the app or when you try to enter it. Also Read - Meta took down 27.3 million pieces of bad content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Many Instagram users are also taking to Twitter to share their disappointment with this move. There is no way in which a user can skip this step and continue using the app. Also Read - Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app 1n Q1 2022 globally, followed by Instagram

Why is Instagram is forcing users to give their birth date

There are two main reasons that Instagram has quoted for being so strict with the requirement of a birth date. Also Read - After Twitter, Instagram set to introduce the pinned post feature for users

1. Safety

Instagram has a policy that restricts users under the age of 13 years from creating an account on the popular picture-sharing platform. In order to execute this policy, it is imperative that the user enters their birthdate. This condition was applied in the month of December 2019. However, only new users were asked for their birthday.

In August, Instagram announced that they will be prompting existing users to enter their birthdays.

What happens to accounts that are not personal and belong to small businesses or communities?

Even in that case, the account holder will have to enter their birthdate to continue using Instagram’s services. Instagram in their FAQ has cleared that the users will have to give their birthdate regardless if the account represents them personally, or if the account was created for something else (example: accounts dedicated to a pet, hobby, or brand).

Instagram claims that this information helps them provide age-appropriate and safer experiences for the youngest members on the platform. For example, when users under 16 years old (or under 18 in certain countries) sign up for an Instagram account, the account is set to Private by default.

2. Targeted Posts/Ads

This benefits the platform as they will be able to show more personalized content to the users. Even Ads will be targeted using the users’ age. Instagram acknowledges that the information allows them to personalize the user experience. For example, they can apply recent changes they made to restrict advertiser targeting options for audiences under the age of 18, to more people.

What if you enter a wrong birthday?

Instagram is already on it. The app realizes that some people may give them the wrong birthday. In order to counter that they are developing new systems. The app will use artificial intelligence to estimate how old people are based on things like “Happy Birthday” posts. For instance, if someone tells Instagram that they’re above a certain age, and AI tells them otherwise, the app will show them a menu of options to verify their age.

  Published Date: May 4, 2022 2:57 PM IST

