Instagram is down for many users in India. Like most previous outages, Twitter is where victims of the outage come together to report the downtime. The microblogging website is full of reactions from Instagram users or just Twitter users poking fun at the Meta-owned social media platform.

Downdetector, a website that tracks reports of outages across the globe has showcased a substantial spike in reports of Instagram's outage. At the peak, there were over 3,000 reports of outages. It is to be noted that the actual number might be significantly higher because no users would report the issue with Downdetector.

Instagram is yet to come forward with an explanation for what went wrong. However, some users have reported that force-stopping the app and re-starting it worked for them. And few users have also claimed that the platform is resuming functionality as we write this report.

Despite the rise and fall of the outage graph, we are left with a sea of memes about the Instagram outage. Here’s a look at some of our favourites:

Mark zuckerberg right now at Meta Headquarters #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Co03euz10A — Mon Das (@mondas23990) May 25, 2022

Me running towards Twitter to check if #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D8djuNJBBw — Rishabh (@iam_rishabhhh) May 25, 2022

#instagramdown People rushing to #Twitter to check what happened pic.twitter.com/kEBtRDYg5j — Yeh Politics hai meri jaan (@YehPolitics) May 25, 2022