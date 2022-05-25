comscore Instagram outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes about the Meta-owned application
Instagram is yet to come forward with an explanation for what went wrong. However, some users have reported that force-stopping the app and re-starting it worked for them.

Instagram is down for many users in India. Like most previous outages, Twitter is where victims of the outage come together to report the downtime. The microblogging website is full of reactions from Instagram users or just Twitter users poking fun at the Meta-owned social media platform. Also Read - How to create a Meta 3D Avatar on Facebook

Downdetector, a website that tracks reports of outages across the globe has showcased a substantial spike in reports of Instagram’s outage. At the peak, there were over 3,000 reports of outages. It is to be noted that the actual number might be significantly higher because no users would report the issue with Downdetector. Also Read - How to turn captions on and off on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Instagram is yet to come forward with an explanation for what went wrong. However, some users have reported that force-stopping the app and re-starting it worked for them. And few users have also claimed that the platform is resuming functionality as we write this report. Also Read - Instagram introduces custom fonts called ‘Instagram Sans', new gradient and layout

Despite the rise and fall of the outage graph, we are left with a sea of memes about the Instagram outage. Here’s a look at some of our favourites:

  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 25, 2022 1:18 PM IST

