News

Instagram brings back the post previews support for Twitter

Apps

This is not a new feature as it was already available for users back in 2012 but was removed. At that time, Instagram founder Kevin Systrom said that they want to take control of its content and wanted the images to be viewed on Instagram only.

insta-post-preview

Instagram has officially announced that users can again see the post previews of Instagram posts on Twitter. The links will automatically turn into a card as soon as you add the link into a tweet. Earlier, when users posted an Instagram link in a tweet, only the URL of the link was visible on the platform. Also Read - Instagram goes down for many on pre-Diwali night, now back

This is not a new feature as it was already available for users back in 2012 but was removed. At that time, Instagram founder Kevin Systrom said that they want to take control of its content and wanted the images to be viewed on Instagram only. Also Read - How to use the new 'Add yours' sticker on Instagram

Also Read - Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

This move was naturally opposed by Twitter and many users as it made cross-posting difficult for them. Twitter has now acknowledged the new change and tweeted, “If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo.”

Notably, this functionality will be rolling out on Android, iOS and web starting today.

For the unversed, Instagram has recently introduced a new “Add Yours” sticker for stories on the platform. This sticker lets users interact with others on the platform by creating a public thread so that anyone can respond, post, or participate in it. This interactive sticker lets users make a content chain among their friends that can be based on any topic, for example, “outfit of the day”, “best sunset picture” and so on. This way, others can also add pictures about the same topic to their Stories.

  Published Date: November 5, 2021 10:56 AM IST

