Instagram users might soon be able to rearrange posts in their profile grid

The rumoured "Edit grid" feature will show up in the "Profile Information" section. Users can simply drag and drop the posts to revamp their profile grid.

Instagram recently announced that it is testing three ways to arrange the feed for users globally. A tipster suggests that Instagram is also testing an “Edit grid” feature that will allow users to rearrange their profile grid as per their choice. According to leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the social media platform is testing a profile grid editing feature so that users can simply move the posts that no longer go by with their profile aesthetics. They can choose to delete or archive such posts. Also Read - Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021

As per the tipster, this “Edit grid” feature will show up in the “Profile Information” section. Users can simply drag and drop the posts to revamp their profile grid. These posts will include Reels, videos in addition to photos. Also Read - Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

This feature can help users, especially influencers and businesses, make their page look pleasing to the viewers by updating it from time to time. Also Read - How to secretly view someone's Instagram Story: 3 simple ways you can try

Additionally, the tipster has also hinted that Instagram is also working on bringing new stickers called “reactions” for the Stories feature on the platform. However, the timeline of their rollout is still not out yet.

For the unversed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has recently announced that Instagram has started testing the ability to switch between three different feed options. First is the ‘Home’ feed option, which is the algorithm feed that we are used to seeing on the platform. The ‘Favourites’ feed option will curate the posts shared by a selected bunch of people in chronological order. Users will of course have to define the Instagram accounts that they are following and whose posts they want to see. Last is the ‘Following’ feed option. It is the chronological feed option that will show users the posts shared by the accounts that they are following in chronological order.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 10:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2022 10:30 AM IST

