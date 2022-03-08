Instagram, earlier this month, pulled the plug on its IGTV app. Now, just days after, the photo and video sharing app has pulled the on two more apps supporting its platform. The company has confirmed that it has taken down its Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Also Read - Instagram gets auto-generated video captions

In a statement to TechCrunch, Instagram confirmed that it has removed support for its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to “better focus our efforts on the main app.” “We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram,” an Instagram spokesperson told the publication. Also Read - Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

Apptopia data suggests that Hyperlapse and Boomerang were removed from the Play Store and the App Store on March 1.

Instagram introduced its Hyperlapse app back in 2014 and Boomerang in 2015. While Hyperlapse offered timelapse video, Boomerang offered looping videos at a time when Instagram was focused on keeping its main app lean. At the time, these apps provided added functionalities for Instagram users to include in their posts. Apptopia data also suggests that Boomerang had a larger user base of 301 million lifetime global downloads, compared with just 23 million for Hyperlapse. Additionally, Boomerang was being downloaded 26,000 downloads per day before being removed from the App Store and Play Store. Also Read - Instagram pulls the plug on its standalone IGTV app

But now, Instagram’s focus has changed. Now, the company is focussed on its main app and making it feature rich so that it can compete with the likes of TikTok – something that even the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged while announcing the company’s quarterly earnings report. It is something that the company stressed on while confirming that it had retired its standalone IGTV app and its Hyperlapse and Boomerang apps. “Instead, we will focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app,” Instagram had said while announcing the demise of its IGTV app.

The move helps both, the company as now it has to focus on developing and improving just one app, and the end users, who don’t have to juggle between apps anymore. Added bonus, the move also helps users save some storage space on their smartphones.