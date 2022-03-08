comscore After IGTV, Instagram pulls downs its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores
News

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram has removed its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram, earlier this month, pulled the plug on its IGTV app. Now, just days after, the photo and video sharing app has pulled the on two more apps supporting its platform. The company has confirmed that it has taken down its Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Also Read - Instagram gets auto-generated video captions

In a statement to TechCrunch, Instagram confirmed that it has removed support for its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to “better focus our efforts on the main app.” “We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram,” an Instagram spokesperson told the publication. Also Read - Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

Apptopia data suggests that Hyperlapse and Boomerang were removed from the Play Store and the App Store on March 1.
Instagram introduced its Hyperlapse app back in 2014 and Boomerang in 2015. While Hyperlapse offered timelapse video, Boomerang offered looping videos at a time when Instagram was focused on keeping its main app lean. At the time, these apps provided added functionalities for Instagram users to include in their posts. Apptopia data also suggests that Boomerang had a larger user base of 301 million lifetime global downloads, compared with just 23 million for Hyperlapse. Additionally, Boomerang was being downloaded 26,000 downloads per day before being removed from the App Store and Play Store. Also Read - Instagram pulls the plug on its standalone IGTV app

But now, Instagram’s focus has changed. Now, the company is focussed on its main app and making it feature rich so that it can compete with the likes of TikTok – something that even the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged while announcing the company’s quarterly earnings report. It is something that the company stressed on while confirming that it had retired its standalone IGTV app and its Hyperlapse and Boomerang apps. “Instead, we will focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app,” Instagram had said while announcing the demise of its IGTV app.

The move helps both, the company as now it has to focus on developing and improving just one app, and the end users, who don’t have to juggle between apps anymore. Added bonus, the move also helps users save some storage space on their smartphones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 10:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features
Mobiles
xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features
Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

News

Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

iQoo 9 SE 5G will be available for purchase in India starting today

Mobiles

iQoo 9 SE 5G will be available for purchase in India starting today

What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event

News

What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Best google chrome extension you should have

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores
Instagram gets auto-generated video captions

Apps

Instagram gets auto-generated video captions
Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

Apps

Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia
Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app

Apps

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
Instagram boss says no to a dedicated iPad app

Apps

Instagram boss says no to a dedicated iPad app

हिंदी समाचार

Goodle ने International Women's Day 2022 पेश किया खास Doodle

Samsung का 190GB डेटा हुआ लीक, कंपनी ने कहा यूजर की पर्सनल जानकारी है सुरक्षित

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale हुई अनाउन्स, 12 मार्च से मिलेगा मोबाइल, टैबलेट, लैप्टॉप पर डिस्काउंट

Samsung यूजर्स को लगेगा झटका, इन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन्स के साथ भी नहीं मिलेगा चार्जर

गूगल का सस्ता फोन फिर हुआ लीक, जानें प्रोसेसर से लेकर RAM तक सारी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount

News

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

News

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features
Mobiles
xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features
Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores
Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

News

Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle
What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event

News

What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event
Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

News

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers