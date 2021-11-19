Instagram has come up with yet another interesting feature but it’s limited to a certain set of users. The Facebook (Meta) owned company has launched a new ‘Rage Shake’ feature that will let users report a problem in the app by just shaking the phone. Also Read - Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Instagram head Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to explain how this new feature works. "You ever use Instagram and it wasn't working like it was supposed to? Maybe Stories didn't load, maybe the audio wasn't working, maybe you just couldn't upload a photo and it was just really getting you, really just pissing you off? Now, you can literally shake the phone and a little option will come up that allows you to report a problem," Mosseri mentioned in the video.

He also mentioned about Carousel Deletion feature that basically brings the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel. Mosseri says that users have been asking for it, and the company has finally added it to the platform.

Instagram adds hidden gems to the platform, but only for certain users

As mentioned, the social media platform has added two new features- Rage Shake and Carousel Deletion. The former will allow you to shake the phone and report a problem in the app. Once you shake it, you can then put an explanation about an issue with the app and report it. Instagram executive notes that this feature will help the company prioritize bugs and fix other issues pertaining to the app.

– Rage Shake Did you know about these 💎s? Any other features you’d like me to cover? Let me know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

As for Carousel Deletion, one can delete items individually from a carousel post which can come in handy if a user accidentally posts any video or image and want to take it down from the carousel. The latest update gives users the ability to delete items from an existing carousel, however, one cannot replace it with any other item in the carousel.

To do so, all one needs to do is tap on the three dots in the right-hand corner of a post and then select “edit.” Following which you can swipe and pick the image you want to remove and then click the ‘delete’ icon in the top-left corner.

While these sound exciting, the Rage feature is currently available only for users in the US. Moreover, the Carousel Deletion is limited to iOS users at the moment with an Android release scheduled sometime soon.