Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Bytedance, the owner of the popular short-video app TikTok, is reportedly planning to reenter the Indian market through a new partnership. According to a report from ET citing sources, the company is in initial talks with Hiranandani Group for a partnership in India. Moreover, the company is also planning to rehire its former employees and re-enter the market.

To recall, in June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.

Hiranandani Group is a Mumbai-based firm that runs data centre operations under the Yotta Infrastructure Solutions. The company also runs data centre operations under the Yotta Infrastructure Solutions and has recently launched a consumer services arm, Tez Platforms. It expects to invest up to Rs 3,500 crore over the next two-three years in the new business.

“There have been no formal talks with us yet. But, we have been informed of the plans. As and when they come to us for approvals, we will examine their request,” a senior government official told ET. Another official in the know-how of things said, “Critical user data should not be stored outside India. All apps and websites have either made provisions to store data locally or are making necessary changes to their data storage and processing policies. If they come back, they will have to follow these norms.”

Meanwhile, TikTok is planning a “major push” into mobile gaming, with a company executive now confirming tests of HTML5 mini-games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam. A company executive confirmed tests saying, “We are always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community.”

TikTok has also emerged as emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing social media platforms. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the top app by worldwide downloads in Q1 2022 with more than 175 million downloads. TikTok sits at the top of the chart followed by Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

On the App Store, TikTok was downloaded more than 70 million times, giving it the first spot. This is the third time TikTok has crossed 70 million App Store downloads in a quarter. The app was downloaded 115 million on the Google Play Store. TikTok was also the number one app on Google Play for the third quarter in a row, with installs up 19 percent year-over-year.

The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow. In addition, TikTok, including Douyin on iOS in China also emerged as the top grossing non-game app in Q1 2022.