comscore Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Reels Biggest Rival Tiktok May Relaunch In India Soon Heres What We Know So Far
News

Instagram Reel's biggest rival TikTok may relaunch in India soon: Here's what we know so far

Apps

To recall, in June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.

tiktok-1200

Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Bytedance, the owner of the popular short-video app TikTok, is reportedly planning to reenter the Indian market through a new partnership. According to a report from ET citing sources, the company is in initial talks with Hiranandani Group for a partnership in India. Moreover, the company is also planning to rehire its former employees and re-enter the market. Also Read - TikTok planning a ‘major push’ into gaming, starts conducting tests in Vietnam: Report

To recall, in June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China. Also Read - Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app 1n Q1 2022 globally, followed by Instagram

Hiranandani Group is a Mumbai-based firm that runs data centre operations under the Yotta Infrastructure Solutions. The company also runs data centre operations under the Yotta Infrastructure Solutions and has recently launched a consumer services arm, Tez Platforms. It expects to invest up to Rs 3,500 crore over the next two-three years in the new business. Also Read - TikTok ban lifted in Pakistan, is India next to follow? Check details

“There have been no formal talks with us yet. But, we have been informed of the plans. As and when they come to us for approvals, we will examine their request,” a senior government official told ET. Another official in the know-how of things said, “Critical user data should not be stored outside India. All apps and websites have either made provisions to store data locally or are making necessary changes to their data storage and processing policies. If they come back, they will have to follow these norms.”

Meanwhile, TikTok is planning a “major push” into mobile gaming, with a company executive now confirming tests of HTML5 mini-games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam. A company executive confirmed tests saying, “We are always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community.”

TikTok has also emerged as emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing social media platforms. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the top app by worldwide downloads in Q1 2022 with more than 175 million downloads. TikTok sits at the top of the chart followed by Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

On the App Store, TikTok was downloaded more than 70 million times, giving it the first spot. This is the third time TikTok has crossed 70 million App Store downloads in a quarter. The app was downloaded 115 million on the Google Play Store. TikTok was also the number one app on Google Play for the third quarter in a row, with installs up 19 percent year-over-year.

The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow. In addition, TikTok, including Douyin on iOS in China also emerged as the top grossing non-game app in Q1 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram to now show Amber alerts on users' feed
Apps
Instagram to now show Amber alerts on users' feed
Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Apps

Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Apple stopped over 1.6 million risky apps from defrauding user

Apps

Apple stopped over 1.6 million risky apps from defrauding user

WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh accounts in India in April

News

WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh accounts in India in April

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Apps

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Apple stopped over 1.6 million risky apps from defrauding user

WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh accounts in India in April

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Messenger gets a new Calls tab to help you make calls easily

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999