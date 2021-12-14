comscore Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here’s how it works
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here’s how it works
News

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here’s how it works

Apps

The feature can currently only be used to reply to comments on Reels. Users cannot use it to reply to a comment for their photos or videos, or from comments on other people’s Reels.

Instagram Reels

(Image: Instagram)

Instagram has introduced a new reels visual replies feature, allowing users to reply with reels on their Instagram comments. However, the feature will not allow users to directly comment on a post directly with a reel. It will allow users to add a sticker of a comment on a new reel and then reply in the reel. The feature is similar to TikTok’s feature that allows users to reply on posts with sticker comments. Also Read - Instagram disabled metaverse artist’s account after Facebook became Meta

To use this new feature, users will have to first post a reel on their Instagram account, then if somebody comments on their reel, they can send a reply by making another reel. Users will be required to click on Reply on a comment after which they will find a pop-up asking, Reply with a Reel. Then they can tap on the blue reels button to create a video reply. The video reply will then be pinned to the comment. Also Read - How to hide your Instagram post in 5 simple steps

According to the report, the feature can currently only be used to reply to comments on Reels. Users cannot use it to reply to a comment for their photos or videos, or from comments on other people’s Reels. We expect the company to enhance user accessibilty for the feature. Also Read - How to check, share and edit Playback 2021 feature on Instagram

“We love the communities that creators have built on Instagram. That’s why we’re excited to launch reels visual replies,” said Instagram.

Apart from this, Instagram recently brought the add music to user feed feature to India. With the help of this feature users would be able to add music to their feed. To add music to posts users can click on the Add Music option, which will be visible  while posting pictures, videos and more. They can search for specific songs in the Search field. They can then edit the clip duration and then post.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 9:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works
Apps
Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works
Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine

Reviews

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

News

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Features

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Apps

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works
Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Apps

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta
How to hide your Instagram post in 5 simple steps

How To

How to hide your Instagram post in 5 simple steps
Instagram rolls out Playback 2021 Stories roundup for users

How To

Instagram rolls out Playback 2021 Stories roundup for users
Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022

Apps

Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG: New State में नया अपडेट आने तक आपको रोज मिलेंगे फ्री Chicken Medals

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 14: इन कोड्स को रिडीम करके आज मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 में जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स, वेपन्स और मैप: जानें अपडेट टाइम

Free Fire: 2021 में शामिल किए गए 5 Best Gun Skins, जिनका डैमेज है काफी धमाकेदार

Instagram के इस फीचर्स से लगाएं पता कौन-कौन कर रहा आपके अकाउंट का यूज, तुरंत ऐसे करें लॉग आउट

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works
Apps
Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know
HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

News

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines
Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Features

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?
Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

News

Oppo unveils Air Glass, MariSilicon X chip at Inno Day 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers