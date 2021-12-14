Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here’s how it works

Instagram has introduced a new reels visual replies feature, allowing users to reply with reels on their Instagram comments. However, the feature will not allow users to directly comment on a post directly with a reel. It will allow users to add a sticker of a comment on a new reel and then reply in the reel. The feature is similar to TikTok’s feature that allows users to reply on posts with sticker comments. Also Read - Instagram disabled metaverse artist’s account after Facebook became Meta

To use this new feature, users will have to first post a reel on their Instagram account, then if somebody comments on their reel, they can send a reply by making another reel. Users will be required to click on Reply on a comment after which they will find a pop-up asking, Reply with a Reel. Then they can tap on the blue reels button to create a video reply. The video reply will then be pinned to the comment. Also Read - How to hide your Instagram post in 5 simple steps

According to the report, the feature can currently only be used to reply to comments on Reels. Users cannot use it to reply to a comment for their photos or videos, or from comments on other people’s Reels. We expect the company to enhance user accessibilty for the feature. Also Read - How to check, share and edit Playback 2021 feature on Instagram

“We love the communities that creators have built on Instagram. That’s why we’re excited to launch reels visual replies,” said Instagram.

Apart from this, Instagram recently brought the add music to user feed feature to India. With the help of this feature users would be able to add music to their feed. To add music to posts users can click on the Add Music option, which will be visible while posting pictures, videos and more. They can search for specific songs in the Search field. They can then edit the clip duration and then post.