Instagram introduces ads for Reels. After testing ads for Reels in the last few months across select countries, Facebook owned photo sharing app officially launches Reels ads for everyone globally.

"These ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators," Instagram notes in an official blogpost.

Instagram Reels ads will be full screen and vertical, similar to ads in Stories. These ads on Reels will appear in between individual Reels. Just like regular Reels, these ads will loop and can be up to 30 seconds. Users will be able to comment, like, view, save and share these Reels ads.

Introducing Reels ads – rolling out globally today 🌟 Ads will show up in between individual Reels and can be up to 30 seconds. I’m excited to see how businesses take advantage of this new entertaining format. https://t.co/Y4meqInd0e pic.twitter.com/ieQcdX0XhM — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) June 17, 2021

Reels ads will appear in the most popular places to access Reels content including the Reels tab, Reels in Stories, Reels in Explore and Reels in your feed. So, once a user taps into a reel from Stories, Feed, the Reels Tab or Explore, they will enter a viewer that exclusively shows reels that scroll vertically.

Instagram also provides users will controls to manage these ads. “Just like any other ad on Instagram, we will also provide people with controls on the Reels ads they see,” Instagram noted in the blogpost. This means if you see an ad and don’t like it, Instagram will provide you with options to skip the ad, or tap the menu on the post to hide or report it.