Instagram getting rid of IGTV, rebranding it as 'Instagram TV': Check details

Instagram has introduced a new 'Video' tab on your profile, merging its IGTV and feed videos naming it as 'Instagram Video.' The company announced introducing a couple of new features with the new 'Video' like trimming, filters, and tagging people in videos.

Instagram has introduced a new ‘Video’ tab, merging its IGTV and feed videos naming it as ‘Instagram Video.’ The social media giant took this step to make it easier for people to discover new video content. Users can cross-post their videos through Stories and share them as direct messages on the app. Also Read - Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

How to use the new Instagram Video feature

The company announced introducing a couple of new features with the new ‘Video’ like trimming, filters, and tagging people in videos. In addition, there will be a merging of Feed Post Insights and Video Insights on Instagram for businesses and creators. You can upload videos in the same way by clicking on the plus (+) button in the top right corner of the home page. Additionally, you will be able to post videos of up to 60 minutes long on the feed, a reserved feature for IGTV.  However, in the case of advertisements, you will be able to post 15 seconds of videos. Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram restored after six-long hours of massive global outage

Another feature that the social media giant is bringing is the IGTV Ads to reach more people. Long-form videos created for business purposes can still be monetized, and brands can reach audiences easily. Also Read - WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram down: Know reason, when will these apps start working

“Eligible creators can still monetize their long-form content, and brands can reach audiences engaging with the long-form video. For businesses interested in boosting their videos to reach more people, videos must be no longer than 60 seconds in length,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The company further explained how you can cross-post your videos and share them via direct messages. Moreover, when you watch videos on the platform, you can tap anywhere to enter a full-screen mode. To watch more videos, you keep scrolling or tap the back button to exit. Instagram informed that none of the changes would impact Reels.

“To make it easier to understand how videos are performing, we’re merging feed post insights and video insights into one combined metric for businesses and creators,” the company confirmed in a blog post.

To recall, Instagram introduced Reels in 2020 after realising the longer video format of IGTV is not grabbing viewers’ attention. Earlier, you could upload/share only your photos and videos for up to 15 seconds, but after IGTV videos were introduced, users got hands-on uploading videos larger than 1 hour.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2021 6:29 PM IST

