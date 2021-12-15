Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Instagram has crossed reportedly crossed 2 billion monthly active users, however, it probably won’t disclose these numbers. According to a report by CNBC citing anonymous employees states that the photo-sharing social media platform now has over 2 billion monthly active users. However, the Meta owned company might not disclose the number due to it currently being under scrutiny for potentially causing harm to kids and teens. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

To recall, the last time Instagram announced the size of its user base was back in 2018, and since then it has stayed mum on the topic. Back then, the company had announced that it had reached a user base of one billion.

If the report is to be believed then it seems as if the social media platform took three years to hit the 2 billion mark. To put it in perspective, the app on the Play Store has over 1 billion installs, similar is the case for the App Store.

According to the report, the number was revealed to employees during internal conversations. One of the sources even said that the platform surpassed the threshold around a week before Facebook made the decision to change its name to Meta.

Instagram is currently in a thick soup and it can be understood why the company would not like to brag. During a recent internal study, it found that the platform may exacerbate body image issues in young girls. Apart from this, the company has also been accused of making it easier for teens to find drugs. To counter these issues, the platform recently rolled out its “take a break feature,” which prompts users to take a breather if they have been using the app for a while. It is also looking to roll out new parental control features in the coming months to help parents keep a close check on their children’s online activity on the platform.