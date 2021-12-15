comscore Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why
News

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Apps

It is being said that Instagram surpassed the threshold around a week before Facebook made the decision to change its name to Meta.

Instagram

(Representational Image: Pixabay)

Instagram has crossed reportedly crossed 2 billion monthly active users, however, it probably won’t disclose these numbers. According to a report by CNBC citing anonymous employees states that the photo-sharing social media platform now has over 2 billion monthly active users. However, the Meta owned company might not disclose the number due to it currently being under scrutiny for potentially causing harm to kids and teens. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

To recall, the last time Instagram announced the size of its user base was back in 2018, and since then it has stayed mum on the topic. Back then, the company had announced that it had reached a user base of one billion. Also Read - Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here’s how it works

If the report is to be believed then it seems as if the social media platform took three years to hit the 2 billion mark. To put it in perspective, the app on the Play Store has over 1 billion installs, similar is the case for the App Store. Also Read - Instagram disabled metaverse artist’s account after Facebook became Meta

According to the report, the number was revealed to employees during internal conversations. One of the sources even said that the platform surpassed the threshold around a week before Facebook made the decision to change its name to Meta.

Instagram is currently in a thick soup and it can be understood why the company would not like to brag. During a recent internal study, it found that the platform may exacerbate body image issues in young girls. Apart from this, the company has also been accused of making it easier for teens to find drugs. To counter these issues, the platform recently rolled out its “take a break feature,” which prompts users to take a breather if they have been using the app for a while. It is also looking to roll out new parental control features in the coming months to help parents keep a close check on their children’s online activity on the platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 8:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why
Apps
Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched with larger display, Dolby Atmos Sound and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched with larger display, Dolby Atmos Sound and more

5 worst guns that you should avoid using in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Photo Gallery

5 worst guns that you should avoid using in Battlegrounds Mobile India

5 worst guns that you should avoid using in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Photo Gallery

5 worst guns that you should avoid using in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?

Reviews

Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?

EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it

Electric Vehicle

EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched with larger display, Dolby Atmos Sound and more

EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Apps

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why
You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

Gaming

You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how
Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Apps

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works
Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta

Apps

Instagram disabled artist s account after Facebook became Meta
For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

Apps

For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

हिंदी समाचार

सेमीकंडक्टर और डिस्प्ले बोर्ड के लिए भारत होगा 'आत्मनिर्भर'

MIUI 13: शाओमी का बड़ा अपडेट हुआ लीक, बदल जाएगा आपके फोन का अंदाज

Free Fire Asia Tournament 2021 का हुआ ऐलान, भारत समेत 6 देशों की टीमों में होगी धांसू भिड़ंत, जानें पूरी डिटेल

आज फ्री में मिलेगा यह खास आइटम, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम?

BGMI में आ रहा है Spider-Man: No Way Home क्रॉसओवर इवेंट, गेम ने दी झलक

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
News
Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Apps

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched with larger display, Dolby Atmos Sound and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched with larger display, Dolby Atmos Sound and more
EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it

Electric Vehicle

EeVe SOUL electric scooter with a range of over 120 km launched in India: Here's when you can get it
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers