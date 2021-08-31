Instagram has decided to come up with a rather strict way of enabling a safer environment. To make this safer and ensure that its safety features are being used properly, the app will now poke you to share your birthday and if want to keep using it, maybe sharing is a good idea. Also Read - Instagram will soon replace swipe-up links with stickers in Stories

The social media platform says that the aim of this constant nudging is for people to make the most of the various safety features it has and for them to get a "personalised" experience.

Give your birthday if you want to keep using Instagram

The people who haven't updated their birthday on Instagram will be asked to do so via a pop-up message. This message will continue to surface until the required action is taken.

If this is ignored, Instagram will start making restrictions. It will start hiding posts, much like how it hides the sensitive content and will refrain you from using the app. If you kindly follow the requirement, you will be able to use the app seamlessly.

As mentioned earlier, it will let people use the many safety features that will ease. If the Facebook-owned platform knows your age and you are under 18, it will be able to restrict adults from messaging you and advertisers from showing you unnecessary ads. The feature that makes the account private by default for the teenagers will also work efficiently. The platform will also be able to show the relevant ads. This would help in personalising the experience.

To reiterate, the pop-up will only show to people who haven’t registered their birthdays. For those who don’t know, Instagram began asking for this detail back in 2019.

It also ensures that users gives the right information. Its artificial intelligence will see if the person’s age is correct. So, if you provide a wrong birthday, Instagram will know. As the tech is relatively new and needs some more work, it will start taking shape in the future when the social media platform will give people ways to verify the age.