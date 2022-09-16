comscore Instagram rolls out fix for Instagram Stories music issue for iOS users: Know details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Rolls Out A Fix For Stories Sound Bug For Ios Users
News

Instagram rolls out a fix for Stories sound bug for iOS users

Apps

Instagram Stories for iOS users were playing sounds even when the phone was on silent. This issue has been addressed by Meta and an update has been rolled out.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram iOS users recently reported that the Stories on their app played music even when the phone was on silent. Ideally, Instagram Stories are not supposed to play sounds on Stories if the iPhone settings have been set to silent. Instagram has now rolled out a fix for this bug. Also Read - How to reset Instagram password on phone and PC: A step-by-step guide

As per a statement by an Instagram spokesperson, “This issue has been resolved with the latest version of Instagram for iOS – please update to the latest version of the app available in the App Store.” Also Read - Meta is bringing Community Chats to Messenger: How it works

Once you update the iOS app, the Stories music will no longer play the sound if the handset is on mute. The bug was spotted by many users last week, when initially they thought that it was a new feature as Apple was rolling out iOS 16 for users. A few users pointed out this issue on Twitter. Also Read - Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Repost,' will get its own tab for followers to see

Later, Meta later clarified in a statement that it is a bug and not a new feature. It was announced that the company is working on a fix.

As per the official statement, “Due to a bug, some iOS users are experiencing an issue where sound is automatically on when viewing Stories–we’re working to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

 

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 9:20 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Popular games like PUBG, Roblox, Minecraft leak player's financial data: Report
News
Popular games like PUBG, Roblox, Minecraft leak player's financial data: Report
The all-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is here

Wearables

The all-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is here

Here's how to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

How To

Here's how to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

Apple is offering free AirPods with every purchase of MacBook and iPad

Deals

Apple is offering free AirPods with every purchase of MacBook and iPad

Keeway K300R and K300N bike launched under Rs 3 lakh: Details here

automobile

Keeway K300R and K300N bike launched under Rs 3 lakh: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram releases update for Instagram Stories bug for iOS users

Realme GT Neo 3T will launch today with offers up to Rs 7,000

Popular games like PUBG, Roblox, Minecraft leak player's financial data: Report

Google slashes R&D projects as Pichai to make company 20% more efficient

Here's how to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features