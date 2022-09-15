comscore Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India: Details here
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Rolls Out Parental Supervision Tools Family Center In India Details Here
News

Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India

Apps

Meta has been working with experts, parents, guardians and young people from India, to understand the needs of parents and young people.

Instagram

Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India

Instagram on Thursday announced the roll out of its Parental Supervision Tools in India to help parents get more involved in their teen’s experiences on Instagram. The platform is also introducing a Family Center, a new place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools and resources from leading experts.

Meta has been working with experts, parents, guardians and young people from India, to understand the needs of parents and young people. One of the biggest needs continues to be tools and resources to educate parents about digital services. This education would allow parents and guardians to help their teens manage their online experiences. With this context, Meta launched Parental Supervision Controls and a Family Center in the US in March this year and is now rolling it out to India.

“The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us at Meta. The supervision tools and the Family Center will add to our efforts on keeping young people safe. Our intention is to strike the right balance for young people’s desire for some autonomy when using Instagram, but also allows for supervision in a way that supports conversations between parents and young people when it is helpful. We’re thankful to all our expert partners in this space, who’s insights we continuously draw from, including for our launches today,” Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram, Facebook India (Meta) said in a statement.

The Supervision Tools on Instagram are available in India today, and will allow parents and guardians to:

1. Manage how much time their young people spend on Instagram – Help young people manage their time on Instagram by setting screen time limits and scheduling breaks during the day and week

2. View what accounts their young people follow and the accounts that follow their young people – Allows you to stay up to date with who your young person connects with on Instagram

3. Be notified when their young people reports someone – Young people can choose to notify you if they make a report on Instagram, so you can discuss what happened together

Meta will be working with Kidsstoppress.com, India’s leading and trusted discovery platform for parenting needs, to engage with parents and spread awareness of the tools.

On Instagram, parents and guardians can send invitations to their young people to initiate Supervision Tools. Over the next few months we’ll roll out additional Supervision Tools and features in Family Centre. To learn how to set-up the Supervision Tools visit this website.

Family Center includes a new education hub where parents and guardians can access resources from experts and review helpful articles, videos and tips on topics like how to talk to young people about social media. Parents can also watch video tutorials on how to use the new Supervision Tools to get the most out of the platform.

From India, the Center includes resources such as the Parents Guide, the ‘Dealing with Exam Stress’ guide developed in partnership with Fortis Mental Health, an LGBTQ guide on being safe online, developed in partnership with the Queer Muslim Project, the guide to ‘Buidling Health Digital Habits’ developed in partnership with the Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) and guides to creating safe spaces and managing your mental health. The Center will be available in English and Hindi.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 5:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazfit GTR 4 debuts in India: Check price and features
Wearables
Amazfit GTR 4 debuts in India: Check price and features
BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

Gaming

BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

New Acer TV series launched, brings Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Smart TVs

New Acer TV series launched, brings Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

How to use car crash detection on iPhone, Apple Watch

How To

How to use car crash detection on iPhone, Apple Watch

PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India: Details here

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

New Acer TV series launched, brings Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features