Instagram rolls out Recently Deleted feature

Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will let users restore deleted content in the Instagram app. The Recently Deleted feature will essentially help users restore media that they might have deleted accidentally. It is said to help users manage their content. Additionally, Instagram says it has also added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising the account of users and deleting posts that they've shared.

"We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back. Starting today, we will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted," Instagram said in a blog post.

Do keep in mind that all sorts of media including photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories can be stored. Thanks to the new feature, any media that a user decided to delete are removed from their account immediately and are moved to the Recently Deleted folder.

While all other media will automatically be deleted after 30 days, only deleted stories that are not part in the user’s archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. The Recently Deleted folder can be accessed by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted. One can choose to either restore their deleted media or permanently delete it. The feature is already available in the latest version of the Instagram app. Here’s how to use Instagram’s Recently Deleted feature.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing a feature that will prevent users from sharing their feed posts to stories. A notification titled, “Testing a change to sharing to Stories” has been sent to users in select countries. “We hear from our community that they want to see fewer feed posts in stories. During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your story,” the notification read.

instagram users: I wish people stopped sharing so many feed posts to their Stories instagram: pic.twitter.com/KQkBbVY45v — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 29, 2021

Sharing feed posts to stories is not uncommon on the platform, but it could get annoying for some to see the same post on their feed and then immediately in stories of friends. As of now, this only looks like a test for select users and there is no word on whether it will be officially rolled out for everyone.