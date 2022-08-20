comscore Instagram says no audio in Reels exports wasn't intentional, fix underway
Instagram says no audio in Reels exports wasn't intentional, fix underway

Several users previously reported that Instagram was stripping their Reels video of the audio when they exported it for use on TikTok.

Instagram has defended a restriction that removed the audio from videos created on the platform but exported for use on other platforms such as TikTok. Meta, the owner of Instagram, said it was not intentional and resulted from a bug, a fix for which is now underway. So, according to the company, you should be able to export videos with their audio intact after the fix is applied. Also Read - Shazam celebrates 20th anniversary with over 70 billion song recognitions

“Due to a bug, the Reels download feature is not working as intended for iOS users, and in some cases, audio is missing in downloads — we’re working to fix the issue as soon as possible,” Meta’s spokesperson Seine Kim was quoted as saying in a report by The Verge. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade

Earlier this week, several users said that Instagram was stripping their video of the audio when they exported it. The speculation was that Instagram might remove audio to discourage users from sharing content on rival platforms, such as TikTok. Also Read - UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges

Users prefer Instagram for editing videos because of an exhaustive set of features and the ability to save the video to the phone without needing to post it. TikTok’s editing tools are a little underwhelming comparatively. But, as Instagram referred to it as the bug, the restriction would remove audio from video clips exported from the Instagram Reels using the Save button. You had to publish the Reel to save the video with its audio intact.

While Meta has denied any foul play here, it is evident that other short-form video platforms see TikTok as a danger. In the US, TikTok went past services such as Google to serve as a search engine for young users. The popularity factors in the growth in the short video market where rivals such as Instagram and YouTube are vying for the top spot. TikTok’s popularity is such that YouTube recently began watermarking the Shorts videos posted on its platform to discourage users from posting them to TikTok.

  Published Date: August 20, 2022 5:15 PM IST

