Instagram has introduced a new toggle called Sensitive Content Control to provide users better control over their scrolling experiences. The new feature will allow users to decide whether they want to see more or less of certain sensitive content under the 'Explore' tab.

"We believe people should be able to shape Instagram into the experience that they want. We've started to move in this direction with tools like the ability to turn off comments or Restrict someone from interacting with you on Instagram," the Facebook-owned company mentioned in its official post.

"This new feature gives you control over sensitive content. You can decide to leave things as they are or you can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content. We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see," Instagram further cited. "You can think of sensitive content as posts that don't necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people – such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent," the social media platform added.

Instagram Sensitive Content Control: Here’s how it works

To access Instagram’s Sensitive Content Control option simply head to Settings Menu, then tap on the Account option. Under Account, you will find Sensitive Content Control. As noted by the social media platform, the new feature will allow you to choose between three options – “Allow,” “Limit,” or “Limit Even More.” One can decide whether to keep content preferences in default mode, or want to see more sensitive content by opting for ‘Allow. While “Limit Even More” option will show very few sensitive posts on the Explore tab.

Although, Instagram seems to have put effort to provide at least some granular control to users ‘over its algorithm,’ unfortunately, the functionality seems limited. With the company grappling with how to police sensitive content like other big social media platforms, the initiative has long been overdue. That said, Instagram recently released Security Checkups to provide users control over their privacy. As per reports, the social media platform began testing ‘algorithmic suggestions mixed into the main feed’ last month.