Instagram has introduced a “brand refresh” for its platform to give the platform a new look. The revamp includes an exclusive typeface called Instagram Sans, colors, logo and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. The company calls it bringing “new energy and purpose”. These updates are rolled out for both the web and the app. Also Read - Instagram is testing a new Stories layout that will just show three posts: How will it affect you

Instagram Sans typeface announced

The main highlight of the new visual update is the typeface called Instagram. Inspired by the Instagram logo, the typeface “reflects the shape of the glyph and our commitment to simplicity and craft.” The company has partnered with language experts to adapt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai and Japanese. Also Read - How to hide Instagram followers and following list: All you need to know

Instagram Sans will be available in three styles: Regular, Headline and Condensed, which the users can use to create Instagram Stories. As per the company, the typeface draws qualities of the Instagram wordmark and logo that has soft rounded corners, something between a square and circle, “squircle” as the company calls it. “It also incorporates unexpected quirks that give it a human touch, like the design of the “Q,” “@” and use of sheared terminals,” says Instagram.

Instagram Illuminated gradient

Instagram has released its own gradient that is made up of the company’s brand colors. As per the company, “Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings. We’re excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient.” The gradient is aimed to look like it is made of light, hence illuminated.

New layouts

Instagram has also introduced new layouts that show full-screen imagery and reference the in-app experience. The company says that this design system “puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression”.