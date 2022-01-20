comscore Instagram introduces subscription for creators
News

Instagram starts testing subscription service for creators

Apps

The company said that it is starting to test subscriptions on its platform with a limited number of creators from the US.

Instagram Subscriptions

Image: Instagram

Facebook, back in 2020, introduced subscriptions for creators on its platform. Now, it is doing the same for Instagram. The photo and video sharing platform today announced Subscriptions for creators on its platform. Instagram said that with Subscriptions, creators will be able to “develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits.” Also Read - How to use multiple Instagram account on one app

Instagram said that it is starting to test subscriptions on its platform with a limited number of creators from the US. “Starting today, we’re beginning to test subscriptions with a handful of creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a “subscribe” button on their profile,” Instagram wrote in a blog post. The company didn’t share details about its subscription fee structure in the post. However, Android Central notes that creators will be able to charge anywhere between $0.99 (Rs 73.2 approx.) to $99 (Rs 7,361 approx.) based on what they feel their content is worth. Also Read - Meta’s Spanish language moderators describe harrowing tale of working amid pandemic

At the time of roll out these creators will be able to offer exclusive content to their subscribers via Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories and Subscriber Badges. Subscriber Lives will let creators broadcast exclusive Lives to their subscribers while Subscriber Stories will let creators create more interactive stories just for their subscribers. Also Read - Instagram users might soon be able to rearrange posts in their profile grid

In addition to this, creators will see a purple coloured Subscriber Badge next to the comments and messages on their posts. These subscriber badges will enable subscribers to identify their subscribers more easily and engage with them accordingly.

Furthermore, the image and video sharing platform said that it will not collect any fees from creators until 2023 at the earliest. Post that time, the company is expected to introduce a revenue share, which is expected to be “less than the 30% that Apple and others take”, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said announcing a similar payment structure for Facebook subscriptions.

Instagram is the latest social media platform to introduce monetisation tools for creators on its platform. Last year, Twitter introduced Twitter Blue to give users access to additional features. It also introduced Super Follows on its platform that lets creators share subscriber-only content with their followers.

Published Date: January 20, 2022 10:58 AM IST
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 10:58 AM IST

