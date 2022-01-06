comscore Instagram is planning to bring back chronological feed soon
Instagram starts testing the option to bring back chronological feed

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said that the new feed options are expected to arrive in Instagram in the first quarter of the year.

Instagram has started testing the option to bring back chronological feed on its platform. In a video shared on Twitter, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said that the company has started testing two new feed options including the much-requested chronological feed option. Also Read - Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Mosseri, in a video shared on his Twitter handle, said that Instagram has started testing the ability to switch between three different feed options. This option will be available in the app’s home screen and it will enable users to switch to a different feed view anytime. First is the ‘Home’ feed option, which is the algorithm feed that we are used to seeing on the photo and video sharing platform. The second option is the ‘Favourites’ feed option, which will curate the posts shared by a selected bunch of people in a chronological order. Users will of course have to define the Instagram accounts that they are following and whose posts they want to see. The third option is the ‘Following’ feed option. It is the chronological feed option that has been requested by a lot of Instagram users. It will show users the posts shared by the accounts that they are following in a chronological order. Also Read - How to recover deleted photos from Instagram

“We think that it’s important that you can get to a chronological feed, if you’re interested, quickly and see the latest that has been posted by the accounts that you follow,” Mosseri said in the video.

As far as availability is concerned, the Instagram boss said that these new feed options are expected to arrive in Instagram in the first quarter of the year. “Now these tests are already out, or going out over the next couple of weeks, and we hope that we can launch the full experience in the first half of this year,” he added.

Interestingly, the announcement comes almost a month after Mosseri had first announced that Instagram was planning to bring back chronological feed to its platform soon. “We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed,” he had said in a video announcing the development of the feature at the time.

  Published Date: January 6, 2022 9:28 AM IST

Best Sellers